Top 10 Songs of Pam Hall

Songster Pam Hall was born in Jamaica and officially began her career in the mid-1970s as a solo artist. During that time she also provided backup vocals for such well-known artists as Jimmy Cliff, Peter Tosh, Judy Mowatt, Dennis Brown, and Beres Hammond.

Hall comes from a very musical family. She provided backup vocals along with her brother Raymond and sister, Audrey. The singer doesn’t limit herself to one genre, though she’s best known for reggae. Hall also made successful forays into soul, jazz, ballads, and lovers rock. In the 1970s, she was part of the Pam and Woody duo.

The reggae singer released “Dear Boopsie” in 1986 and it topped the reggae charts. It also ranked No. 54 on the UK Singles Chart where it remained for four weeks. Her first album, “Perfidia,” was released in 1987, but her string of notable hits didn’t stop there.

In the 1990s, her rendition of “I Will Always Love You” topped the reggae chart. Her “Young Hearts Run Free” and “You Are Not Alone” won critical acclaim. She received the Kool 97FM Live Tuesday Lifetime Award for her outstanding contribution to music on Nov. 19, 2019.

Her single “Make it up to You” in 2016 took the No. 21 position on the New York Reggae Chart. She released a string of solo albums on VP Records and her talents as a backup artist continued to be in high demand. Hall worked with Ziggy Marley and Toots Hibbert in the 1990s, and filled in for Judy Mowatt in the I-Threes group.

Hall continues to perform at concerts and major music festivals around the globe. She’s still adding to add to her extensive catalog of music and is particularly popular in Japan. She likes to stay active and can often be found participating in 5K runs.

1- My Heart Will go On

2- Dear Boopsie

3- I Was Born a Woman

4- Sad Movies

5- Missing You

6- I Will Always Love You

7- Young Hearts Run Free

8- You Are Not Alone

9- Trouble in My Life

10- Unbreak My Heart

Honorable Mention

What You Gon’ Do?

Sweetest Sound

I Love Me Some Him