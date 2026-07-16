For four days in June, the Montego Bay Convention Centre became a meeting place for Jamaicans from around the world. The 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference brought together government officials, entrepreneurs, professionals, investors, youth leaders, volunteers and community organisations under the theme, “Diaspora Partnerships: Re-Building a More Resilient Jamaica.”

Now that delegates have returned home, Jamaicans.com asked attendees from across the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council, regional diaspora groups, first-time participants and long-time conference veterans to reflect on their experience.

While no conference is without opportunities for improvement, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. Delegates consistently praised the atmosphere of collaboration, the opportunity to reconnect with Jamaica and fellow Jamaicans, and the conference’s emphasis on service and nation-building. They also offered thoughtful suggestions that could make the 2028 conference an even stronger experience.

After reviewing dozens of comments and reports, these were the five themes that emerged most often.

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The Top 5 Things Delegates Loved

1. A genuine sense of unity and shared purpose

More than any keynote speech or panel discussion, delegates said the defining feature of the 2026 conference was its atmosphere.

Words such as unity, respect, collaboration and shared purpose appeared repeatedly throughout the feedback. Long-time attendees remarked that this conference felt different, with less focus on individual agendas and more emphasis on working together for Jamaica.

Several participants described the event as having an uncommon spirit of camaraderie, with one delegate calling it “true unity, no power struggle,” while another said the Southern and Northeast USA diaspora regions came together “for one common purpose—Jamaica.”

2. Meaningful networking and stronger connections

For many attendees, the conference was about much more than attending sessions.

First-time delegates spoke about meeting entrepreneurs, educators, investors, government officials and fellow Jamaicans from around the world. Many left with new professional contacts, potential collaborations and friendships that they expect will continue long after the conference ended.

Others said the conference strengthened their personal connection to Jamaica and reminded them that members of the diaspora have an important role to play in the country’s future.

3. The Day of Service turned words into action

If there was one programme that consistently stood out, it was the Day of Service.

Volunteers painted schools, participated in medical missions, visited hospitals and clinics, supported hurricane recovery efforts and worked alongside local communities.

Many described these activities as the highlight of the conference because they demonstrated that diaspora engagement is about more than discussion. It is also about giving back.

Several delegates said the experience gave them a deeper sense of belonging and purpose while allowing them to make a tangible contribution to Jamaica.

4. Access to government services and practical resources

Attendees also appreciated the opportunity to interact directly with government agencies and service providers.

For some, that meant applying for a National Identification System (NIDS) card. Others began genealogy searches, explored investment opportunities or, after returning home, started the process of applying for Jamaican passports or reinstating citizenship by descent.

Delegates said these practical opportunities helped turn information into action and made the conference valuable beyond its formal programme.

5. Hope and optimism for Jamaica’s future

The conference theme of rebuilding a more resilient Jamaica resonated with many participants.

Despite the country’s ongoing challenges and recovery from Hurricane Melissa, delegates repeatedly said they left feeling encouraged by Jamaica’s progress and optimistic about the role the diaspora can play through investment, mentorship, volunteerism, skills transfer and community partnerships.

For many, the conference reinforced that Jamaica’s greatest strength is not only its people at home, but also its global community.

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Five Ways to Make the Next Conference Even Better

1. Create more opportunities for dialogue

While delegates welcomed the strong government presence, many wanted more direct engagement with ministers, senior public officials and policymakers.

Suggestions included longer question-and-answer sessions, more town hall-style discussions and smaller breakout sessions where attendees could have meaningful conversations about the issues affecting Jamaicans at home and abroad.

Several participants also encouraged organisers to include more diaspora professionals and subject matter experts as panelists alongside government representatives.

2. Improve communication and planning

Communication emerged as one of the most common areas for improvement.

Several attendees said information regarding registration, transportation, programme updates and conference logistics often arrived late or changed at short notice, making it difficult to plan their schedules.

Many also recommended bringing back Sunday registration, as was done during the 2024 conference, allowing overseas delegates to collect conference materials and begin networking before the official opening.

3. Strengthen the Day of Service logistics

Although the Day of Service received widespread praise, several volunteers reported challenges with transportation, assignment confirmations and communication.

Some participants had to arrange their own transportation, while others never received details about their assigned projects and had to find alternative volunteer sites.

Delegates suggested assigning multiple coordinators, confirming placements well in advance and improving transportation planning to make participation easier.

4. Put greater focus on young people

One of the strongest recurring concerns was the limited participation of younger Jamaicans.

Delegates called for more young people to serve as panelists, moderators and speakers, while also encouraging organisers to attract more first-, second- and third-generation Jamaicans living overseas.

Jamaicans.com’s own observations echoed this concern. Compared with the 2024 conference, youth participation appeared even lower in 2026, raising important questions about how the conference can continue to cultivate the next generation of diaspora leaders.

5. Build a Marketplace that better serves small businesses

The Marketplace was widely praised as one of the conference’s most valuable features, particularly for providing access to government agencies and information.

However, some exhibitors felt foot traffic was lighter than expected.

Compared with the 2024 conference, where craft vendors and smaller enterprises featured more prominently, the 2026 Marketplace was dominated by government agencies and larger organisations. Several exhibitors suggested creating dedicated Marketplace hours without competing sessions and encouraging government officials and delegates to spend more time engaging with smaller businesses and community organisations.

Pre- Conference link up, click each photo to view image

Building On A Strong Foundation

The feedback collected by Jamaicans.com makes one thing clear: delegates left the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference feeling inspired, connected and committed to Jamaica’s future.

Their recommendations were not criticisms of the conference but reflections from people who want to see it continue to grow and evolve.

As organisers begin planning for 2028, the challenge will be to preserve what made this year’s conference special—its unmistakable sense of unity and purpose—while building on the practical suggestions offered by the very people who travelled from around the world to be part of it.

If the recurring feedback is any indication, delegates are ready to return. They simply want the next conference to be even better than the last.