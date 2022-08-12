Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending August 12th, 2022

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES



LISA HANNA RESIGNS FROM “REPRESENTATIONAL POLITICS” IN SURPRISE MOVE

In a surprise move, Lisa Hanna submitted a letter of resignation to Mark Golding, the leader of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP). Hanna explained in the letter that she will not be running in the next General Election. Kenyatta Powell, analyst, believes that her resignation signals turmoil in the PNP. Hanna resigned without giving any indication that she was about to do so. Analyst Kevin O’Brien Chang agreed with Powell that Hanna’s resignation indicated she was frustrated with the lack of unity in the party and its direction.

JAMAICAN PRIME MINISTER ENCOURAGES ELIGIBLE RESIDENTS TO PARTICIPATE IN 2022 CENSUS

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness is encouraging those Jamaican residents who are eligible to participate in the 2022 Population and Housing Census, which launched on August 10, 2022. The 15th census will last three months and is headed by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) with the theme of “Yuh Count, Mi Count – All A Wi Count.” The government will spend about $2.4 billion on the project. Monday, September 12, 2022, Census Day, will be the reference date for all the data collected. Over 7,500 field workers will be involved in the exercise, and tablet computers will be utilized for the first time to collect the data. Holness said the census is a critical statistical exercise as the data collected is crucial for making government policy decisions.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

KITTS AND NEVIS ELECTS NEW PRIME MINISTER

Dr. Terrance Drew, a medical practitioner trained in Cuba and the United States, has been elected as the new Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis. In response to criticism about the delay of over 17 hours in officially announcing the results of the general election, Drew has stated that his government plans to implement reforms in the electoral system of the twin-island federation. He also said the government will review the situation of constituency boundaries that are not in keeping with requirements established by law. Former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding, the head of an 11-member team of observers from the Organization of American States (OAS), was critical of the long delay in providing the results of the general election, which was held on August 5, 2022. Fewer than 51,000 people were eligible to vote in the election, and when there are long delays in announcing results, there is a greater chance for conspiracy theories, suspicions, and anxiety to arise and lessen voters’ confidence in the election process, Golding noted.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

BIG JAMAICAN/ASIAN MUSICAL FESTIVAL SCHEDULED FOR LIVERPOOL IN THE UK

A big reggae, hip-hop, and dub music festival is planned for the Bank Holiday weekend at The Blossom Tree in Liverpool in the United Kingdom on August 27, 2022. The event represents a collaboration between 20 Winston Records of Liverpool and Kamani Records, which is based in London. Artists from Jamaican or Asian backgrounds will be featured and include Jack Tyson Charles – son of Craig Charles, Keem, Felcon, Baby Flxcko, Silver Finger Singh, Rebelyous, and DJs Gaz and Vinny Speare. The event is thought to be the first of its kind to showcase the artists and will also present MC Solomon as he launches his latest album, “Behind the Mask.” Rakeem Abiru, the owner of 20 Winston Records, described the event as “very unique” in that it brings together Jamaican and Asian cultures and artists in a special collaboration between Liverpool and London.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

U.S. GOVERNMENT TO FUND CYBER CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN JAMAICA

The government of the United States will provide US$2 million to support the creation of the Cyber Center of Excellence in Jamaica, which is expected to benefit the broader Caribbean region. The announcement of the support was made by US Vice President Kamala Harris in a phone call with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on August 8, 2022. The call and support is part of the administration of US President Joe Biden to continue its efforts in elevating engagement with leaders in the Caribbean in regard to the shared interests of the two nations. In the call, Vice President Harris also congratulated Prime Minister Holness on Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

TROJAN RECORDS RELEASES COMPILATION ALBUM TO CELEBRATE JAMAICA 60

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Jamaica’s independence, Trojan Records released a compilation album entitled “Rise Jamaica! Jamaican Independence Special.” The album has been released on double CD, double vinyl, and digital media and features the influential sounds of Jamaica. Its tracks showcase a wide array of major Jamaican hits and previously unreleased tracks, all of which were recorded in 1962, the year Jamaica gained independence and became a sovereign nation. The first disc features ska and R&B hits from first-generation recording stars like Jimmy Cliff, Derrick Morgan, Owen Gray, and Don Drummond. The second features Jamaicans of the early 1960s ska and unissued recordings produced by Duke Reid, the country’s top sound system operator, who later became a record producer. The compilation celebrates the profound influence Jamaican music has had worldwide since gaining independence.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

SHELLY-ANN FRASER-PRYCE CONTINUES STELLAR LIST OF RECORD-BREAKING ACHIEVEMENTS

Jamaican track star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce turned in an excellent performance in the 100-meters at the Diamond League meet at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco on August 10, 2022. She won with a world-leading time of 10.62 seconds in the 100 meters in Monaco, which was also a meet record. Fraser-Pryce, 35, has had an impressive competitive season to date, winning the event at the Diamond League after taking her fifth world 100-meter title in Eugene, Oregon, in July 2022. Her win in Monaco was also her third victory achieved with a time under 10.70 seconds in a week. She is now the first woman in history to break the 10.70 second-barrier six times in one season. After her victory, she posted on Twitter, “I don’t have the words yet to describe how I’m feeling. #Godisgood.”

“To be able to run 10.6 consistently means a lot to me,” she said.