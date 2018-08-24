Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending August 24th, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

GOVERNMENT WANTS JAMAICA TO BE MULTILINGUAL NATION

According to Kamina Johnson Smith, the Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister of Jamaica, the government plans to transform the country into a multilingual site through an intensive training program for Spanish language practitioners. The four-day program displayed the government’s serious intent to enhance its competitive position on the international stage, grow the economy, and create meaningful jobs Jamaica’s National Development Plan, Vision 2030, emphasizes the focus of the government on foreign language instruction as a main feature of the “educated Jamaican,” Johnson Smith said, noting that a multilingual society will facilitate the creation of a “dynamic and pluralistic global market” that would not be available without it.

JAMAICA APPOINTS NEW AMBASSADOR TO MEXICO

Jason Keats Hall has been named to lead Jamaica’s Mission in Mexico. Hall formerly served as deputy director of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB). He will take up the position in September of 2018, replacing current the current ambassador Sandra Grant-Griffiths. She has been reassigned to Kingston where she will be the Chief of State Protocol. Hall has worked in both the private and public sectors during his 28-year career and has considerable experience in the areas of marketing, business development, tourism, and public relations.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

GOVERNMENT IN THE BAHAMAS BIDS FOR HOTEL TO SAVE JOBS

A bid of US$10 million ha been made by the government of the Bahamas to buy a hotel and save some 400 jobs. According to the nation’s Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, the government is not interested in operating the Grand Lucayan resort hotel, which includes more than 4,000 luxury villas, but it wants to keep a promise made to ensure the resort “returns to the glory days of employment.” Minnis said he made a deposit for the purchase of the hotel and has signed a sales agreement. The government is hoping to complete the purchase within 30 days. The complete details of the arrangement will be provided when the Bahamian Parliament meets in September 2018.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICAN WOMAN TO PRESIDE OVER BROOKLYN WEST INDIAN AMERICAN GROUP

Dr. Ionie Pierce is set to become the first Jamaican woman named to preside over the West Indian American Day Carnival Association and its annual Caribbean festival in Brooklyn, New York, in over 50 years. Just one year after the association celebrated its 50th anniversary, Dr. Pierce, who was born in St. Elizabeth in Jamaica, garnered the majority of votes to become the first Jamaican take the top position. Dr. Pierce said she felt “honored and privileged” to serve as head, especially since few women have had the opportunity. The organization received its charter in 1966 and was incorporated in Albany, NY.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

OVER 200 JOBS GONE AS J. WRAY & NEPHEW SHUTS DOWN SUGAR OPERATIONS

About 226 employees lost their jobs when J. Wray & Nephew Limited ended its operations at Holland Estate and Casa Marantha in St. Elizabeth parish. The firm stated that the closure resulted from continuing economic losses that were caused by a combination of rising operational costs and the falling price of sugar. According to company chairman Clement “Jimmy” Lawrence, the action does not mean the firm is exiting from the sugar business.

“We’re simply dealing with this area, which is least productive, most costly, most challenging and difficult for us.” Clement cited the results of a recent business analysis to support the decision.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

2018 FAST-TRACK TALENT ELIMINATIONS HELD FOR MISS JAMAICA WORLD TITLE

In preparation for the crowning of Miss Jamaica World for 2018, fast-track eliminations were held at the Phoenix Theater in New Kingston. Sixteen contestants vied for position in the talent competition for a chance to gain an automatic place in the Top 10 at the grand coronation slated for September 1, 2018, in the ballroom of the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel. The contestants showcased their abilities in singing, dance, and the spoken word. Shanique Salmon, Miss Helda’s Wine Jelly, won the talent contest with her rendition of Adele’s “When We Were Young.” Amaya Lewis, Miss Autocraze, took second place with her performance of a cultural dance, and Miss Absolute New York Tamaya Henry was third with her singing of the reggae song, “island Girl.”

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

BOLT AIMS TO PROVE NAYSAYERS WRONG

Jamaica’s eight-time Olympic gold medalist and sprint legend Usain Bolt is training with the Central Coast Mariners football team in Newcastle, Australia. Bolt is pursuing his dream of becoming a professional footballer. Bolt, 32, participated in his first training session with the club after signing an “indefinite trial” agreement with the Mariners. He said that this new career is something that he definitely wants. “It’s just like track and field – the first day of training’s always the roughest one – but it felt okay,” Bolt said. He went on to say that he is not setting targets for himself, but just getting down to doing the work as he doesn’t know what to expect. He said he is there to learn and to improve, and that those things are his focus during the training. Bolt also said, “He added: “I don’t want to be treated as the world’s first man. I want to be treated as a footballer because that’s what I want to be. People will say a lot of things about me, but I’ll prove them wrong.”