Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending August 9th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

HOLNESS SAYS RELEASE OF 2018 STATUTORY DECLARATIONS POSSIBLE

As Jamaica’s Opposition Party threatens legal action, the nation’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness said he himself could release his 2018 statutory declarations within a week if the Integrity Commission continues to delay and fails to publish the documents. Holness made his remarks in the face of growing pressure for the Commission to explain why it has not gazette the declarations as yet. Holness admitted he was late in filing the documents, but also noted that due process must be followed. He added that he was eager to have the Commission’s report released.

PRIME MINISTER LABELS COCKPIT COUNTRY CULTURAL, HISTORICAL ASSET

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness stated that the Cockpit Country represented a cultural, environmental, and historical asset to the nation and said the government holds considers the region of high value. He also stated that his government understands the environmental concerns raised by advocates and is taking action to protect this sensitive region. A boundary for the Cockpit Country has been established, and within that boundary, there will be no mining and certain agricultural practices will be prohibited in order to protect the sensitive environment.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

HISTORIC CARIBBEAN REPARATIONS AGREEMENT SIGNED BY TWO UNIVERSITIES

Dr. David Duncan, chief operating officer at the University of Glasgow, and Professor Sir Hillary Beckels, vice-chancellor of the University of the West Indies, have signed a contract concerning slavery reparations that is the first of its kind since those enslaved by the British were emancipated in 1838. This is the first time in history that an institution based in the United Kingdom, which had profited from slavery, apologized for its role and put money toward redressing its wrongs. The agreement involves a total of £20 million agreement or US$24,308,500. It was signed at UWI’s regional headquarters in Kingston, Jamaica, on July 31, 2019. The money will be used for research and development-based initiatives between the two universities over a period of 20 years under the oversight of the Glasgow-Caribbean Centre for Development Research, will be jointly owned and run.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

DIASPORA MEMBER WAYNE MESSAM HOLDS PROMINENT POSITION IN FLORIDA

Wayne Messam is a first-generation American whose family came to the United States years ago to pursue their dreams of a better life. As with other Jamaicans in the Diaspora, Messam holds a position of prominence in the US: he is the mayor of the City of Miramar in Florida. He describes himself as “a Jamaican at heart” and often includes initiatives in his agenda designed to benefit Jamaica. For example, there is a strong relationships between his city and the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) on emergency and disaster measures. Messam also actively promotes Jamaica’s cultural heritage in Miramar. He is also campaigning to become the President of the United States, saying he is the first candidate to propose addressing student loan debt in the US.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

HOLNESS URGES JAMAICANS TO UTILIZE THE POWER OF THE DIGITAL ECONOMY

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness wants to encourage Jamaicans to consider the possibilities arising from the nation’s move to a digital economy. Stating that there have been numerous “boom” cycles in the international digital economy and that Jamaica has been able to benefit from them. There is a current upswing in the digital era and Jamaicans should be prepared to take advantage of it rather than fear it, he said. Holness noted that his government is moving in a deliberate way to integrate technology into its daily operations, keeping a promise made to ensure Jamaica will close the so-called digital dived.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CAPACITY CROWD ENJOYS INDEPENDENCE GALA

Many Jamaicans celebrated the country’s 57th anniversary of independence at National Stadium. The event included performances by many groups, including bands from the Jamaica Defense Force and the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the St. John’s Cadet United, the Combined Children’s Choir, the Boys and Girls Brigade, the Maypole Group, L’Acadco, Ashé, and many other dancers. Rita Marley was given a big welcome when she appeared at the gala, as did Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta who accompanied Jamaican Prime Minister Holness and Olivia Grange to the podium where Rita Marley was honored.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICANS WIN GOLD AT PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Jamaica’s athletes participating at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, are collecting a good share of gold medals. On August 6, 2019, Jamaica’s Independence Day, Fedrick Dacres won gold in the discus throw event by breaking the Pan American Games meet record with a throw of 67.68 meters. The next day, Elaine Thompson, Jamaica’s Olympic and World Athletic champion, won gold in the women’s 100 meter event with a time of 11.18 seconds.