Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending February 14th, 2020

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

JAMAICAN GOVERNMENT BUILDS SHELTERS FOR BATTERED WOMEN

Jamaica’s government has made it a priority to build shelters for women who are victims of domestic violence. The construction represents part of the government’s efforts to provide support for those targeted by violence based on their gender. The administration of Prime Minister Andrew Holness is planning for three national shelter centers across the island. An update on the government’s plans was given by Olivia Granger, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, noting that work on the first shelter facility is nearly completed.

GREG CHRISTIE TO HEAD OPERATIONS AT INTEGRITY COMMISSION

Greg Christie has been appointed as executive director of the Integrity Commission and will head daily operations at the top anti-corruption agency in Jamaica. Christie has previously served as Jamaica’s Contractor General. His appointment was met with mixed reaction due to his controversial tenure at that agency.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

EUROPEAN UNION BLACKLISTS CAYMAN ISLANDS AS TAX HAVEN POST-BREXIT

Just weeks after the United Kingdom ended its membership in the European Union, The EU moved to include the British overseas territory among the Caribbean nations on its tax-haven blacklist. The move by the EU emphasizes the UK’s loss of influence on the decision-making of the European bloc following Grexit. The Caymans will join Fiji, Oman, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu and three US territories – American Samoa, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands – on the list.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

UK GOVERNMENT CRITICIZES JUDGES BLOCKING DEPORTATION OF JAMAICANS

The Home Office in the United Kingdom has strongly criticized judges for stopping its depuration of what it characterizes as “serious criminals” to Jamaica. A deportation flight already scheduled to transport such individuals to the Caribbean island, despite the fact several of the deportees had no family or ties to Jamaica as they had been in the UK since they were children, took off as planned with 17 convicted Jamaicans’ the deportation of another 25 Jamaicans was blocked by the court.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

JAMAICA’S AGRICULTURAL REGULATORY AUTHORITY LAUNCHES ENFORCEMENT EFFORT TARGETING “FAKE” JAMAICAN COFFEE

The Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Agency is launching a strong enforcement program designed to mitigate pervasive distribution of coffee wrongly labeled as an authentic Jamaican premium product. The agency is tasked with regulating the processing and trade of products, including coffee, coconut, cocoa, and spices. The enforcement program was initiated to fight against the sale of sub-standard products that can damage the grand integrity of authentic Jamaican goods.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

DERRICK LARA OF VOCAL GROUP “THE TAMLINS” DIES AT AGE 61

Derrick Lara, who was a member of Jamaican vocal group The Tamlins, died of cancer at the age of 61 in Miami, Florida. He had lived with the illness for over a year. A drummer and a singer, Lara was known for his unique falsetto voice, Lara had been a member of The Tamlins for 36 years. Before joining the group, Lara made recordings with artists like Beres Hammond and Anthony B. He also pursued a solo career during which he released numerous albums.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICAN INTERNATIONAL SIGNS WITH BENGLAURU FC

Jamaican Kevaughn Frater has signed with Benglauru FC as the club exercised its option to take on a foreign player after its player Raphael Augusto was injured. The signing has been completed and a short-term deal with Frater will see him play for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) season. Frater, a 25-yeaer-old striker, joins the Indian team from New Mexico United, the American USL Championship team.