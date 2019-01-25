Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending January 25th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

GRANGE SAYS GOVERNMENT TO CREATE ANTI-DOPING COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, announced the establishment of a National Anti-Doping Committee as part of the government’s effort to strengthen the country’s program to keep sports clean. The committee will be charged to ensure that Jamaica is in compliance with the codes of the World Anti-Doping Agency and UNESCO’s International Convention against Doping in Sport. Grange said the committee will improve the sharing of information, promote the planning and design of joint initiatives and enhance the effectiveness of anti-doping programs.

STUDENT LOAN BUREAU BOARD CONCERNED

Dr. Nigel Clarke, Jamaica’s Finance Minister, explained why the board of the Student Loan Bureau (SLB) stepped down in November of 2018. He said that an inquiry found that there was a difference of opinion on specific issues within the board, and he decided that a now body should be organized. Financial Secretary Darlene Morrison stated that, while the board members left, she could not say whether they resigned or were fired. Some members anonymously reported that the entire board decided to step down in March of 2018 when Dr. Clarke replaced Audley Shaw as Minister of Finance.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

POLITICAL UNREST SHAKES VENEZUELA

A dispute between Venezuela and the United States government escalated when Venezuelan authorities gave US diplomats 72 hours to leave the country. The move came after Donald Trump stated his recognition of Opposition Leader Juan Guiado as the interim leader of the country. Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro made the decision to break diplomatic ties with the US after Trump’s remarks. Madura was sworn in as president after a contested election in a move condemned by many nations.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

YVETTE CLARKE GETS TO WORK ON POWERFUL US CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEE

United States Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, who is the daughter of Jamaican parents, who represents the 9th district in Brooklyn, New York, was elected vice chair of the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee in the US House of Representatives. As a result of the 2018 midterm elections in the US, Democrats have taken over leadership of the various congressional committees. Clarke’s committee held its formal organization meeting on January 24, 2019, where it adopted its rules, subcommittee names, jurisdictions, and announced the names of those who will head subcommittees.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

JAMAICA WINS MAJOR 2019 TRAVVY AWARDS

Just two months after Jamaica swept the 2019 World Travel Awards in Portugal, the country also won big at the 2019 Travvy Awards in New York City. Jamaica took home five major Travvy Awards, with honors going to Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who won the inaugural Chairman’s Award for Global Tourism Innovation. The Jamaica Tourist Board won Best Tourist Board in the Caribbean. The island nation also won Best Wedding Destination, Best Honeymoon Destination, and Best Culinary Destination.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

YELLOWMAN’S FASHION LINE SHOWCASED AT REBEL SALUTE

The appearance of King Yellowman at Rebel Salute, along with his daughter K’reema and brother-in-law Abijah showed off the dancehall star’s new fashion clothing line. The brand is called Zunguzunguguzunguzeng, a popular phrase emblazoned on the clothing items. The phrase is printed on hoodies, t-shirts, leggings, and sweat pants. Yellowman said he gave his daughter the brand. K’reema, his oldest daughter and a star performer in her own right, has the responsibility for sustaining her father’s legacy. At Rebel Salute, she performed reggae, dancehall, and R&B numbers as she has in her tours throughout the world. She said she was taking her father’s movement and making it a brand, noting that additional produces will be added in the future.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

USAIN BOLT GIVES UP DREAM OF PLAYING PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLER

Jamaica’s Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt has decided to forego his goal of playing professional football to concentrate on his business ventures. In a press conference on January 21, 2019, Bolt committed $1 million to support Special Olympics Jamaica in advance of the group’s participation at the World Games in the United Arab Emirates in March 2019. Bolt, 32, said, “Sports life is over so I’m moving into different businesses.” Since his retirement in 2017, Bolt had pursued playing with professional soccer teams. He did not provide details, Bolt acknowledged that his football efforts could have been handled better.