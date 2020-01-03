Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending January 3rd, 2020

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

HISTORIC RICHMOND HILL INN DESTROYED BY FIRE

The Richmond Hill Inn in Montego Bay, which was 214 years old, was destroyed by fire on December 29, 2019. The owners of the property said that rebuilding the iconic resort is not feasible. The Inn had previously been a “great house” before being repurposed as a resort. It was not insured. Owned and operated by Stefanie Chin and Chin’s two daughters, the Inn burned to the ground in the fire. The cause of the fire and its origin point have not been determined. The landmark venue had become a popular location for weddings and dinner parties over the past two decades. The property, excluding the building, has been valued at US$10 million. Chin’s daughter Grace Elmore said they would not be able to rebuild what they had.

HOLNESS RECOGNIZES CRIME PROBLEM, PROMISES TO REDUCE MURDER RATE

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness gave recognition to the problem of crime in The country during his New Year’s message to the people. He stated his government’s commitment to reducing “horrendous” crime rate, but noted that the level of crime had become too high to be handled by the existing national security ministry. He went on to state that the country’s murder rate has been rising each decade, increasing from over 4800 murders in the 1980s to 7,621 by the 1990s. By 2000, the rate rose to 13, 418, despite the creation of special forces.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

CARIBBEAN ISLANDS EXPERIENCE END-OF-YEAR EARTHQUAKE

A number of islands in the Caribbean were shaken by an earthquake on December 29, 2019. At the time, this quake was the fifth affecting the region over four days. According to information from the Seismic Research Center at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad, the quake measured 3.9 on the Richter Scale and was located between Guadeloupe and Dominica, some ten kilometers below the surface of the earth.. There had been no reports of damage.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

IMPROVEMENTS IN TRADE BETWEEN JAMAICA AND UK EXPECTED BY DIASPORA ENTREPRENEURS

Jamaican business owners and entrepreneurs in the United Kingdom have expressed confidence that trade between Jamaica and Britain will improve as a result of the 2019 general election in the UK. The optimism among diaspora members was boosted by the landslide victory of the Conservative Party. The victory created a mandate to move ahead with Brexit and complete the process of leaving the European Union by the end of January 2020. The certainty of action on this issue has prompted expectations for improved trade with the home islands.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

MARITIME AUTHORITY BELIEVES NATION IS READY FOR INTERNATIONAL REGULATIONS

According to the Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ), Jamaica is prepared for the implementation of regulations from the International Maritime Organization in 2020. The new regulations establish a limit of 0.5 percent for Sulphur in the fuel used on ships. This is a decrease from the 3.5 percent previously allowed. The decrease is expected to make a significant reduction in the amount of Sulphur coming from shipping vessels and will bring benefits to the health and environment of the region.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

IRVING BURGIE, WRITER OF “DAY-O,” OTHER CALYPSO SONGS, DEAD AT 95

Songwriter Irving Burgie, who brought calypso hits like the song “Day-O” to the world, has died. Burgie was 95 years old. His collaboration with singer Harry Belafonte has been credited with introducing Caribbean music to mainstream listeners in 1956. Burgie was responsible for the lyrics to the national anthem of Barbados as well. The iconic calypso song “Day-O” also known as “The Banana Boat Song,” was adapted from a traditional Jamaican call-and-response song. Burgie, who was of Barbadian descent, wrote or co-wrote over 30 tunes for Belafonte and used inspirations from Caribbean folk music for several of his hit songs, including “Jamaica Farewell” and “Island in the Sun.’

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICAN DESHON BROWN SIGNED BY BENGALURU FC

Jamaican International Deshon Brown has signed on with the Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC. Brown had been playing for the United Soccer League club Oklahoma City Energy under a deal with a n 18-month duration. Brown 29, is the Bengaluru FC’s seventh recruit from overseas in the current season. He is also the second Caribbean player to be signed by the club. Brown, a forward, will remain with the Indian League team until the end of the 2020-2021 season.