Jamaican-Born Attorney, Safiya Byars, Named Among 2019 Top Immigration Lawyers by Georgia Trend Magazine

“Georgia Trend” magazine has named attorney Safiya Byars among the elite immigration lawyers in Georgia for 2019. This is the second time that the founder of The Byars Firm in Atlanta, GA has been recognized by the magazine for the honor.

“Feeling so honored and blessed to be recognized yet again by “Georgia Trend” magazine as a top immigration lawyer in Georgia for 2017 and 2019! Thank you to all my fellow Georgia attorneys who nominated me and voted for me! I look forward to serving immigrants for many decades to come,” said Byars on her Facebook page.

“Georgia Trend” has been the magazine of Georgia business, politics and economic development since 1985 and is the only statewide business publication in the market. With more than 50,000 subscribers, it’s an indispensable publication for state leaders. The magazine has received numerous prestigious awards for journalistic excellence and providing balanced analysis on a variety of topics.

Byars is a Kingston, Jamaica native and came to the U.S. where she earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Alabama School of Law. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Montevallo with a B.A. degree. As the first international student in rural Alabama, her experiences give her a unique perspective that she uses to assist clients in navigating the complex U.S. immigration system.

Since 2005, Byars has helped thousands of immigrants. She founded The Byars Firm in 2010 where she continues to aid those that want to live, study and work in the U.S. Byars has an extensive range of experience, serving as an immigration legal advisor to the Liberian and Jamaican Honorary General Consul Offices in GA.

Byars is a 2016 graduate of the Leadership Institute of the Georgia Association of Women Lawyers. She’s utilized her leadership skills to benefit the Atlanta Jamaican Society and Jamaican Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta.

As a leading attorney in her field, she presents immigration workshops and served in positions that include Of Counsel for Cansino Blanchette Law, Vice-Chair of the Immigration division of the State Bar of Georgia, and Chair of Family Immigration Continuing Legal Education Seminar at the State Bar of Georgia.

The elite attorney also mentors other lawyers and is a widely published authority that writes articles and columns on immigration issues for Jamaicans.com. She believes in giving back to the community in a variety of capacities, one of which is as a Girl Scout troop leader.