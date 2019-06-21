Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending June 21st, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

FIRST TAINO CHIEF IN OVER 500 YEARS INSTALLED IN JAMAICA

Robert Pairman, an activist working to preserve the heritage of the island’s Taino people, was made the “cacique,” the powerful head of the Taino Tribe, Jamaican Hummingbird, in the Asafu Yard of Portland’s Charles Town Maroon village. The ceremony, which lasted more than two hours, displayed an unfolding of history as people listened to Bibi Vanessa Inarunikia Pastrana, a Puerto Rican Taino elder, informed them about their Taino and African heritage. She also gave Pairman the ceremonial axe called the “Mayana” used by a former Jamaican cacique. The Taino were settled on the island long before Europeans came, and Many Jamaicans today can claim Taino ancestry.

WITNESS IN MMC FRAUD CASE ADMITS INCONSISTENCIES

In testimony at the multi-million-dollar fraud trial involved the Manchester Municipal Corporation Sanjay Elliott, the court was informed that the testimony of the eighth witness, who was not identified, called was significantly different from that previously provided to investigators in 2016. Under cross0examination, the witness admitted that she told police what she was instructed to tell them by accused former Deputy Superintendent of Roads and Works Sanjay Elliott. The witness said she did as Elliott told her because he is a friend of hers.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

CARIBBEAN ESTATE OF DECEASED SINGER PRINCE SOLD FOR $10.8 MILLION

The estate of the superstar singer and recording artist Prince located on Providenciales in Turks and Caicos has been sold for $10.8 billion. The unique home features a purple concrete driveway and a purple velour-lined movie theater and has been on the market for several years. The nearly 10,000-square-foot beach front main house is on almost six acres of land. There are six bedrooms, a 200-foot dock, tennis court, and several cabanas Prince bought the property in 2011. He died in 2016.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

BRAND EXPERT TELLS DIASPORA TO BE “POSITIVE” ABOUT JAMAICA ONLINE

Jamaicans in the Diaspora are urged to say positive things about their country when communicating online. According to branding expert and CEO of Brand EQ Group Inc., Canada, Nadine Spencer, marketing is critical for Brand Jamaica, and citizens and Diaspora members should be actively involved in the marketing effort. The most important way to do this is to speak about the island nation in a positive fashion while online. Spencer made her remarks at the Eighth Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, which was held at the Jamaica Conference Center in Kingston.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

FLOYD GREEN LEADS DELEGATION AT EXPO CARIBE TRADE FAIR

Floyd Green, Jamaica’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, is leading a delegation from the island to the 15the annual Expo Caribe International Trade Fair in Cuba. The delegation will use the four-day event to take advantage of opportunities for trade, business, and investment between Cuba and Jamaica. According to Green, the Expo provides a continuation of trade discussion previously conducted by the nations to find ways to develop partnerships among their businesses. Cuba offers significant potential for Jamaica in terms of markets for goods and services, he said.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

SOUND CLASH SCHEDULED FOR REGGAE SUMFEST IN JULY 2019

A global sound clash even has been scheduled for July 18, 2019, at the year’s staging of the popular Reggae Sumfest. Reggae and dancehall artists are traditionally competitive, and over time, the way this has manifested has been the sound clash. Sound clash culture is a basic part of the local music scene, but has also reached international stages, according to Dr. General Pink Panther, formerly of Black Kat Sound System. He is already preparing for the event and notes that sound clash has received the respect of people around the world. It is no longer confined to the underground and will be on display at Sumfest, one of the biggest music events of the year.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

REGGAE GIRLZ COACH CALLS FOR SPONSORS, JFF TO HELP TEAM

The story of how Jamaica’s national football team the Reggae Girlz reached the FIFA Women’s World Cup is a part of history. The team was given a new lease on life by the efforts of Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob Marley, and they became the first team from the Caribbean to play in the prestigious global event. Havana Solaun made the historic first goal at the FWWC on after a 4-1 loss to Australia in their final game, topping off an impressive display of talent by the Girlz. After their history-making performance, Coach Hue Menzies hopes that their effort will encourage greater support and investment in the women’s team in both Jamaica and throughout the Caribbean.