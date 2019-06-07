Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending June 7th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

JAMAICAN GOVERNMENT REPORTS NO MINING IN COCKPIT COUNTRY

According to several Jamaican government agencies, no mining is taking place in the protected area of the Cockpit Country. The statement was given in response to a request from Prime Minister Andrew Holness to say that no bauxite mining operations are occurring in the Protected Area. Holness visited the Cockpit Country in response to concerns about from environmentalists. Noranda is not currently pursuing active mining in the area.

ANDREW HOLNESS PAYS RESPECT TO EDWARD SEAGA

Jamaica’s current Prime Minister Andrew Holness led mourners during a viewing of the body of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga, which was lying in state Jamaica Labor Party (JLP) headquarters in St. Andrew on June 5, 2019. Holness was greeted by Seaga’s widow Carla Seaga and signed the condolence book. Paying respects along with Holness were Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange; and Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague. On June 7, Seaga’s body will travel to the Montego Bay Civic Center in St. James, and lie-in-state from 9:00 a.m. to mid-day; and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the St John’s Anglican Church in Ocho Rios, St Ann. The public may view the casket at each location.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

UNITED STATES RESTRICTS CRUISE SHIP TRAVEL TO CUBA

The United States announced that it will impose new rules to limit travel by Americans to Cuba. Included in the limitations are bans on group tours and cruise ship stops in Cuba. The new restrictions are designed to increase economic pressure on the Cuban government. The goal of the travel limits are to restrict non-family travel to the island nation in order to hold its government accountable for its repression of the Cuban people and its support for the Maduro government in Venezuela.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

BANKRA CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL HONORS LEGACY OF MISS LOU

The Bankra Caribbean Festival in Jamaica, Queens, New York, is focusing on honoring the legacy of Louise Simone Bennett-Coverley, the poet, writer, performer, and folklorist, who is better known as “miss Lou.” The festival is dedicated to showcasing Caribbean folk music, art, and culture. The event is scheduled for June 8, 2019, Miss Lou is considered “The Mother of Jamaican Culture” and a pioneer in the effort to preserve and honor the Patois language of Jamaica. The founder of Braata Productions, Andrew Clarke, launched the free festival in 2015 to focus on aspects of Caribbean culture he believed had been under-represented.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

CHANGES TO MICROCREDIT BILL DEMANDED

The Jamaican government and microcreditors believe they can reach common ground that will allow for the passage of the Microcredit Bill in 2019. The ultimate success of the Bill depends on compromise from both sides of the issue, however. The Bill has been close to enactment in the past only to be delayed. Major disagreements remain. But the Jamaica Micro Financing Association (JaMFA) is focused on developing a good relationship with the new minister of state in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF), Floyd Green.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

DUB {POET CHRERRY NATURAL WINS MUTABARUKA AWARD

Cherry Natural, dub poet, was presented with the Mutabaruka Award for Best Spoken Word Poet at the International Reggae And World Music Awards (IRAWMA) ceremony. She is widely considered to be the top female performance dub poet in Jamaica and is known for her social commentary that uses metaphors and words meant to grab the attention of listeners.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICA’S REGGAE GIRLZ POISED TO MAKE HISTORY AT WORLD CUP

Jamaica’s national women’s football team, the Reggae Girlz, is considered an underdog in the prestigious Women’s World Cup competition for 2019. They faced obstacles in funding, sponsorship, and practice facilities, but they preserved and, with the help of Cedella Marley, daughter of reggae legend Bob Marley, the team made history by becoming the first Caribbean team to qualify for the World Cup. The Women’s World Cup runs from June 7 to July 7, 2019.