Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending March 20th, 2020

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

16TH CASE OF COVID-19 CONFIRMED IN JAMAICA

Jamaica confirmed its 16th case of the COVID-19 virus, according to the nation’s Ministry of Health. The latest virus victim was described as a person who had traveled to Jamaica from New York on March 10, 2020. This person has been isolated at St. Ann’s Bay Hospital

Meanwhile, authorities have quarantined the community of Corn Piece Settlement in Clarendon. The quarantine period will last for 14 days in order for health workers to finish their investigation. The community is where the first coronavirus death occurred in Jamaica; that person had been staying there since his arrival on March 12. Jamaica currently has 30 people in isolation in hospitals across the island, with 25 quarantined at government facilities and 99 quarantined at home.

U.S. GOVERNMENT, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION PRAISE JAMAICA FOR RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS

The way in which Jamaica’s government has responded to the COVID-19 outbreak has received praised from the government of the United States and the World Health Organization (WHO). The commendation came as the island finished working on an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients at the University of the West Indies. AT the same time as the country was receiving praise, its Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton announced additional measures that included restricting gatherings to no more than 20 individuals and closing bars, nightclubs, and other entertainment venues. These measures were imposed to stop the virus from spreading.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

ENGLAND BELIEVES MOVING TEST SERIES TO CARIBBEAN NOT REALISTIC IN VIEW OF CORONAVIRUS

A plan to switch the 2020 summer Test Series from England to the Caribbean was described as an “unnecessary option” by Johnny Grave, chief of Cricket West Indies. The series, which includes three Tests, is scheduled to begin on June 4, 2020, but the date is in doubt due to the virus pandemic. While Grave stated a switch was possible, he told the BBC that no discussions have been held with England concerning whether his organization could host the series. He did note that the West Indies are remaining as flexible as possible in the face of uncertainty about the pandemic.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICA’S MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS CALLS FOR DIASPORA MEMBERS TO DELAY TRAVEL PLANS

Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Jamaican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, is asking member of the nation’s Diaspora to postpone traveling to Jamaica in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also called for Diaspora members to delay travel to any nation exhibiting rising rates of the virus’s infection. While she acknowledge the strong emotional motivations for traveling at present, Johnson Smith asked that potential travelers delay their plans for non-essential travel to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA PROVIDES LARGEST FISCAL STIMULUS IN NATION’S HISTORY

Jamaica’s Minister of Finance announced that the government is ready to provide a fiscal stimulus package totaling $25 billion to mitigate the impact that the coronavirus is having on workers and businesses. The goal is to inject sufficient fiscal support into the national economy to calm volatility during a time of uncertainty posed by the pandemic. The stimulus package will be called a CARE program and apply to affected workers by providing temporary cash support.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

ARTISTS KABAKA PYRAMID AND PROTOJE CHANGING TOUR DATES

The tours of Kabaka and Protoje will be rescheduled in response to the global coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions imposed on gatherings and travel around the world. The action is being taken to mitigate the spread of the virus. The spring tour of Kabaka Pyramid in the United States was to begin in California already and end on April 23, 2020, in Florida. The artist is working with promoters and venues to reschedule the tour dates as quickly as possible. Protoje has postponed his tour of United Kingdom and Europe in the spring as well He said he was taking the action with “great regret/

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

ORGANIZERS OF OLYMPICS, PARALYMPICS BELIEVE GAMES WILL GO ON DESPITE VIRUS CRISIS

The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) and the Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA)maintain there are no current plans to cancel any of the competitions in Tokyo, Japan, in the summer of 2020 in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the JOA, it remains committed to participating in the Olympics in Japan, which are scheduled for July 24 through August 9, 2020. Additionally, the International Olympic Committee has also affirmed its commitment to the 2020 Tokyo Games, believing there is no need at this point for drastic actions to be taken.