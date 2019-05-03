Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending May 3rd, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTRY DISBANDS MOBILE RESERVE UNITE

Jamaica’s Ministry of National Security has decided to disband the police Mobile Reserve unit, and Terrence Bent, head and senior superintendent, has been placed on leave in order to facilitate an investigation. The situation arose from a killing by three police of a man at Chedwin Park and then spurred a high-speed chase by an off-duty police officer when they tried to escape. Overseeing the winding down of the Mobile Reserve will be assistant commissioner Warren Clarke, according to the Ministry.

GOLDING SURPRISED BY PLANS FOR NEW POLICE HEADQUARTERS, BUT NOT OPPOSED

Residents and community leaders have welcomed the announcement of plans to construct a new police headquarters in the area known as No Man’s Land in South St. Andrew, but Member of Parliament Mark Golding expressed some surprise. Golding noted that he is not opposed to the plan but had had other plans for the area designed to spur other infrastructure development there. His plans included housing. He said that Dr. Horace Chang, National Security Minister, did not consult him or his committee concerning the new police HQ and that, given the amount of thought and discussion at the local level about the land’s usage, there should have been consultation with the community to develop an appropriate land-use plan.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

CRUISE SHIP QUARANTINED IN ST. LUCIA DUE TO CASE OF MEASLES

Authorities in St. Lucia quarantined a cruise ship and its 300 passengers after the confirmation of a case of measles on board. According to Dr. Merlene Fredericks-James, St. Lucia’s chief medical officer, the ship remained in port, and no one had been permitted to disembark since its arrival. The doctor noted that one infected individuals can easily infect other people and that a doctor on board the ship had asked for 100 doses of measles vaccine. St. Lucia will supply the vaccine at no cost. The ship “Freewinds” arrived in St. Lucia on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, and was scheduled to arrive in Dominica on Friday.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

CELEBRATION IN SOUTH FLORIDA TO SUPPORT REGGAE GIRL’ WORLD CUP BID

The Consul General of Jamaica Oliver Mair and the Reggae Girlz Foundation plan to welcome Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz football team with a week of celebration scheduled to May 2019 to send the team off to its historic participation at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France June 6 through July 6. The Diaspora plans the week of fundraising celebration to begin on May 20, 2019, and last through May 24, 2019. It will include a Fun Day headed by Alexandra Davis, vice mayor of Miramar, Florida. .Fun Day will showcase the Reggae Girlz against the FC Surge USA and the Bob Marley One Love play-off with some of the top entertainers and sports stars from Jamaica and Haiti.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

BUSINESSES EXPRESS SUPPORT OF STATES OF EMERGENCY IN THREE PARISHES

Jamaican business leaders are in support of the States of Public Emergency declared in three island parishes in western Jamaica. The parishes are St. James, Hanover, and Westmoreland. This action will stem the spread of criminal behavior and criminal gunmen’s impact on the area. The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association was told that these states of emergency had been declared, and while the organization’s members would prefer not to have to address the negative publicity arising from the declarations, they understand the necessity to take such action. Th organization fully supports Jamaica’s government in its efforts to bring the situation in these parishes under control.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

RIHANNA “TOASTS” JAMAICA’S KOFFEE

In a video, Bahamian superstar Rihanna is shown vibing to the song “Toast” by Jamaica’s newest reggae sensation Mikayla “Koffee” Simpson. The video has gone viral and gives a further boost to Koffee’s career as a reggae star on a global level. The song provided Koffee, 19, with the break she sought and spurred her international recognition and reputation. “Toast” is Koffee’s biggest hit so far and is featured in the American horror blockbuster film “Us.” In the Rihanna video, the singer is shown spending time with friends, and she and her best friend Melissa Ford, are featured in a car, ‘bussing blanks’ and asking the driver to ‘pull up’ the popular tune as they sing along.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICA OLYMPIC ASSOCIATION TO POSITION ISLAND AS IDEAL SPORTS DESTINATION

The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) plans to position Jamaica as the perfect destination for major sports-related events. According to the president of JOA, Christopher Samuels, Sabina Park will be promoted as a staging area for international rugby matches that feature the national team, the Reggae Crocs. His efforts will build on the recently concluded Commonwealth Games Federation regional conference in Montego Bay. And emphasize Jamaica’s competence in hosting similar sporting conferences.