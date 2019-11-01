Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending November 1st, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

JAMAICAN GOVERNMENT SIGNS MOU WITH US AGENCY TO REDUCE DISASTER RISK

The government of Jamaica signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to facilitate cooperation on reducing disaster risks and financing risk reduction. The action recognizes that Jamaica’s economic development is at continual risk from natural disasters, and while the country h as made significant improvements to its debt problems, a natural disaster could wipe out all the progress made. The MOU builds on previous collaboration and cooperation efforts. The Jamaican government is acting through the Ministry of Finance and Public Service.

U.S. HOSPITAL SHIP TO PROVIDE MEDICAL SERVICES TO JAMAICANS

The United States Navy hospital ship “Comfort” will provide medical services over six days on a medical mission to Jamaica. The ship joined with health and governmental partnerships in the Caribbean, South America, and Central America. The ship arrived at Kingston Harbor to provide necessary medical aid to communities with urgent health care problems. The ships’ mission displays the strong commitment of medical professionals to strengthen and improve local health care capacity.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

HEALTH SECTOR IN THE CARIBBEAN PREPARING FOR CLIMATE CHANGE

The Caribbean Action Plan on Health and Climate Change represents the effort of the region to enhance and strengthen the physical and mental health treatment capacity of the health care sector. The agreement received approval from participants at the third Global Conference on Health and Climate Change that was hosted in Grenada in 2018. The conference centered on small developing island states and received the endorsement of Minister of Health throughout the Caribbean. The goal is to create more climate-resilient health care systems by promoting inter-sector ministerial actions for mitigation and increased awareness of climate change in addition to financing issues.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

SEATTLE WOMAN HONORED FOR SERVICE TO CITY’S JAMAICAN POPULATION

Enid Dwyer was one of the first Jamaicans in the Seattle, Washington, area, and for 50 years, she has encouraged and mentored many Jamaicans who moved to the city. She was named Honorary Counsel to the State of Washington in 1995 by Jamaican’s government, making her informal teaching and mentoring an official activity. Among her many accomplishments over the years are the creation of the Friends of Jamaica organization Seattle, which provides aid to Jamaicans in the area. Dwyer recently was honored by the organization by Jamaican Ambassador Audrey Marks who presented her with the government’s national honor for service to the Seattle Jamaican population.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

JPS AND MARUBANI POWER FACILITY TO BE “TRANSFORMATIVE”

The Jamaica Public Service company (JPS) joined with Marubani Power International in commissioning its innovative lab. The I-Lab is designed to provide a “transformative’ solution that will provide graduate students and student interns with a chance to discover creative ways to resolve problems and make real-world changes in the energy industry. According to Emanuel DaRosa, the president and CEO of JPS who spoke at I-Lab’s official opening, the lab has its roots in a “new reality” facing companies: innovation must become a “way of life” for firms in the energy sector as it develops at a rapid pace. DaRosa says JPS must foster an environment where innovation occurs while meeting the needs of energy customers. The lab offers the space in which to follow the separate but necessary activities that support daily operations.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

GRANDSON OF JOHN HOLT PURSUES OWN MUSIC CAREER

Scwayne Holt, the late John Holt’s grandson, understands he faces challenges in maintaining his family’s legacy. He is prepared to do so in his own way, he says. Now 21, he uses the stage name Bamm Holt and notes that while his family name may open some doors for him in the music industry, he does not expect to receive “a free ride.” He believes his family is a blessing to him and considers his name a “head start,” but he is prepared to make his own mark despite pressures from some listeners to sound like his grandfather. “I am my own person. I will be keeping my grandfather’s legacy alive, but I will have my own,” he said, adding that he is confident that he has the ability and talent to make it on his own in the industry..

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

ZANETA ALVARANGA, 14, BREAKS SWIM RECORD IN HER AGE GROUP

Swimmer Zaneta Alvaranga, who is just 14 years old, broker the 50-meter long course freestyle record at the Dean Martin memorial AB Long Course Swim Meet in her age group. In the group of 13-14-year-old girls, she swam the distance with a time of 25.34 seconds. The previous 13-14 Girls National Age Group Record was set in 2018 with a time of 26.48 by Emily MacDonald. Alvaranga represents the Kaizen Swim Club in Kingston. A knee injury forced her to forego the first three sessions of the competition, said Rory Alvaranga, her father and coach, but she recovered her ability to race. Following an 11-second reduction in her personal best time n the 200-meter breaststroke, she broke the freestyle record. Alvaranga swam for Jamaica at the 2019 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest, finishing 25th in the “50 fly,” which was the highest finish for a Jamaican woman. In that meet. She also holds 11 National Age Group Records in long course.