Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending November 2nd, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

PROBLEM OF SEXUAL ASSAULT AT JAMAICAN RESORTS CALLED “HISTORIC”

The problem of sexual assault at resorts in Jamaica was highlighted by the cases of two women from Detroit, Michigan, whose reporting of the crimes was ignored. A teenage girl was pinned to the floor in a laundry room and raped by a hotel lifeguard at a Sandals resort. When she was found by her mother after the assault, the girls couldn’t speak but pointed to a metal door, behind which her friend was being gang-raped by three of the resort’s lifeguards. As a result of crimes like these, the United States State Department issues repeated warnings to tourists about the dangers of visiting the island. According to the Jamaican government, it is estimated that one American is raped every month. In the past seven years, 78 Americans have been raped in Jamaica, according to the US State Department, which has issued warnings about sexual assault in Jamaica for the past three years. The Detroit women said that the police were helpful when they reported the crimes, but that resort’s staff was “dismissive” of them. Sandals says it is not responsible for the actions of the lifeguards, while the Jamaican Tourist Board plans to monitor and police all allegations of assault and other criminal activity at resorts.

POTENTIAL VISITORS ASK JAMAICAN RESORTS ABOUT SAFETY MEASURES

According to the Jamaica Tourist Board, a number of resorts on the island have received inquiries from potential tourists about the safety measures in place at the venues. The inquiries have increased since the publication of a story about sexual assaults on visitors. The president of the Tourist Board, Omar Robinson, said it was too early to determine whether the will be a negative impact on the hotel sector from these concerns. Thus far, however, Robinson says hotels have successfully convinced questioners that the hotel environment on the island is safe. He denied reports that hotels are attempting to cover up cases of assault on tourists.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

CARICOM PREPARES FOR GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE MEETING IN DECEMBER 2018

CARICOM countries are slated to discuss the Summary for Policymakers (SPM) of the Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius when they meet in Barbados November 12-14, 2018, to make preparations for the global climate talks in Poland in December. The report on global warming was approved by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on October 6 following deliberations by government and science representatives.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICAN WOMEN OF FLORIDA PLAN CULTURAL EVENT

The Jamaican Women of Florida will host the second annual Run-A-Boat cultural event at Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church on University Drive just North of Sheridan on Saturday, November 17, 2018. According to the group’s president Camille Edwards, Run-A-Boat is based on gatherings of her childhood in Jamaica when, following a day of volunteer labor for repairing a church, the mean would gather ad cook curried goat and fried fish on the grounds. There was also music and activities for the entire family. The Florida event is the same thing, Edwards said. The event will feature Jamaican performer Dr. Susan Davis (stage name Dr. Sue) who will provide cultural context and singer Steve Higgins, known as “The Jamaican Tenor,” who entertain the crowd with folk songs.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

JAMAICAN GOVERNMENT MOVES TO BOOST SPORTS TOURISM

The government of Jamaica plans to refurbish sporting facilities on the island with the goal of attracting major global sporting events and increasing sports tourism. According to Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Jamaica has missed opportunities in the past for hosting key sporting events, but he is hoping that by improving the National Stadium Complex, the Trelawny Stadium, Chedwin Park Sporting Complex in St. Catherine, Drax Hall in St. Ann and the Herb McKenley Stadium in Clarendon, the country can enhance its capacity to attract significant events/

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

US-BASED JAMAICAN AUTHOR KEEPS CONNECTED TO LOCAL EDUCATION SYSTEM

Andrea Nelson-Royes, who has more than two decades experience as an education researcher in the United States, is sharing her knowledge through her books and published papers. Her latest book “Families as Partners: The Essential Link in Education “offers ways to challenge students, parents and administrators in the secondary school system. The author was born in Clarendon and is excited to introduce her book to a Jamaican audience, as its recommendations can apply to Jamaica as well as to the US. As a Jamaican, she says she would like the island’s Education Ministry to have the book implemented into their system.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

RICKETTS SAYS BOLT COULD BE PART OF NATIONAL TEAM

Although Jamaica’s sprint legend and Olympic champion Usain Bolt has yet to sing on with a professional football club, Michael Ricketts, president of the Jamaica Football Federation, has stated that the runner will be called up to the national team if he shows he is “good enough.” Bolt was offered a contract with Australia’s A-League Central Coast Mariners, and talks continue, and Ricketts is hopeful that Bolt will sign with a side in his home country.. Ricketts said he was “disappointed” that Bolt didn’t sign with a Jamaican club. “If he shows he’s good enough to make the Jamaican team then he will be called up, but we are following his progress—we are watching him closely,” Ricketts added.