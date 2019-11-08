Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending November 8th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

ACADEMIC STAFF AT UTECH RETURNS TO WORK

After being on strike for almost two weeks, the academic staff of the University of Technology (UTECH) agreed to return to their jobs and to give the administration additional time to address outstanding payments. The staff went on strike due to the university’s non-payment of retroactive salaries in order to avoid disruption at the institution with examinations pending. Meeting with the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the staff decided to return to work and to provide university management with time to obtain the additional funding required to pay the retroactive sums owed.

GOVERNMENT GIVES APPROVAL TO $1.7 BILLION FOR HEALTH FACILITY SECURITY

Contracts totaling $1.7 billion were approved by Jamaica’s Cabinet in order to ensure security at the nation’s health facilities under the purview of the South East Regional Health Authority. The contracts will run for three years. Karl Samuda, Jamaican Minister without Portfolio responsible for Education, Youth, and Information, made the announcement of funding of contracts with several security firms that will each be responsible for specific areas and hospitals across the island.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

TOURISM GROWTH IN CARIBBEAN OVER TWICE THE GLOBAL AVERAGE

According to the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), which is based in Barbados, the number of tourist arrivals in the region rose by 9.7 percent in the first six months of 2019, compared with the same period in 2018. According to Dominic Fedee, chair of the CTO, this was over twice the average global growth rate of 4.4 percent. Caribbean tourist arrivals represented strong showings by both United States and Canadian visitors. The European market remained flat, however.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

DANCEHALL ARTIST SHAGGY RECOGNIZED AT BOSTON VETERANS’ DAY EVENT

Shaggy, a Jamaican dancehall icon, was honored in Boston, Massachusetts, at a Veterans’ Day Dinner along other United States Marine Veterans of the Gulf War, who were recognized for their service. The charitable event was hosted by Hanscom Federal Credit Union and Home Base at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. The musician, who is 51 years old, has often cited his experience in the US Military as one of the major factors that made him who he is. Shaggy, whose real name is Orville Berrell, moved to the US from Jamaica when he was 18 and enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1988, serving as a Field Artillery Cannon Crewman in the Field Artillery Battery of the 10th Marine Regiment during the Persian Gulf War.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

MULTI-DESTINATION ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN JAMAICA, PANAMA, PLANNED

Jamaica and Panama have agreed to create a multi-destination arrangement as one element in plans to strengthen tourist relationships between the two nations. A multi-destination arrangement refers to a tourist strategy designed to enhance the product offerings of the destinations involved and to allow for improved air connections between the markets. The agreement was announced by Jamaican Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett and Panama’s Minister of Tourism Ivan Alfaro following a meeting held at the World Travel Market in London. Jamaica’s Tourist Board and Panama’s Tourism Authority are scheduled to meet to finalize the arrangement’s details by January of 2020.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

“DANCEHALL ROLL CALL” RECORDING HONORS MUSIC LEGENDS

The recording artists Sarge Kingston and Fyah Torche felt there is a lack of respect given to the foundation reggae and dancehall musicians and what they contributed to Jamaica’s music. In response to their concerns, the duo recorded “Dancehall Roll Call,” which is how they are expressing their thanks to the foundation artists for their music and for their inspiration. Kingston said the song is meant to acknowledge veteran artists who have “paved the way.”

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICAN NAMED CONFERENCE SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Jamaican Annabella Lyn received the Conference Swimmer of the Week award. Lyn, who attends Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, began her move toward the Conference award in a meet versus Ursinus College, the defending conference champions, on November 2, 1029. She took second place in the 200-yard freestyle with 1.56.06 seconds, which was faster than her previous time as a freshman. She again took second in the 100-yerd freestyle, and then took the top spot in the 500-yard freestyle. Her performance in the 400-yard freestyle relay ensured that her team would be victorious. Swarthmore took the Conference championship.