Jamaica Listed as One of the Top 5 Caribbean Islands in Condé Traveler 2019

Jamaica has the distinction of being ranked as one of the Top 5 Caribbean Islands 2019 in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler magazine’s Reader’s Choice Awards. Winners are selected based on the magazine’s extensive readership that has actually visited the destinations.

Among the many features sited by voters included opportunities for scuba diving and snorkeling, seaside villas, and authentic Jamaican music. Of special interest was the home and recording studio of iconic reggae artist, Bob Marley, that has been transformed into the Bob Marley Museum by his wife, Rita.

The island’s idyllic climate, exemplary beaches, and opportunities for adventure all contributed to Jamaica’s ranking, along with its cuisine that’s known around the world. Nature played a significant role with the many options for trail hiking, bird-watching, the island’s forests, and historical sites that tell the story of a long and unique culture.

Jamaica is highlighted by the Blue Lagoon that was featured in the 1980 movie of the same name starring Brook Shields, scenic river waterfalls, the historic and haunted Rose Hall, and the opportunity to swim in Glistening Waters, a naturally luminous lagoon. Visitors can also hike the heights of the Blue Mountains, explore the Green Grotto Caves, raft down Martha Brae River, and dine at Rick’s Café on the bank of the Negril Cliffs.

A favorite for adult getaways, Jamaica also has an extensive number of family-friendly resorts and villas that making travel with infants and young children easy and convenient. A variety of international flights serve Jamaica each day from locations across Europe and North America.

Puerto Rico topped the Condé Nast Traveler list at No. 1, followed by the Cayman Islands at No. 2, Turks and Caicos ranked No. 3, Jamaica was No. 4, and Bermuda polled at the No. 5 position. The annual polling by Condé Nast Traveler provides individuals considering a visit to Jamaica with first-hand information with which to make informed travel destination decisions.

