Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending October 11th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

FORMER EDUCATION MINISTER RUEL REID, WIFE, DAUGHTER, FRITZ PINNOCK AND OTHERS TO FACE COURT

Ruel Reid, Jamaica’s former Education Minister, his wife Sharen and their daughter Sherelle, together with the former head of the Caribbean Maritime University, Fritz Pinnock and JLP Councilor Kim Brown Lawrence, from the Brownstown District have been charged with breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act (CPA), conspiracy to defraud, misconduct in a public office and breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).

The Financial Investigations Division ( FID), the Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), and the Constabulary Financial Unit of the Counterterrorism and Organized Crime Division (CTOC) said in a news release. All the accused were bailed on October 10 and will appear in Court on January 23rd, 2020.

THIS WEEK’S CARIBBEAN NEWS

DOZENS VYING TO BECOME HAITI’S NEXT LEADER

Many are lining up to enter the upcoming leadership race in Haiti. The candidates range from a wealthy grocery-chain owner to a collection of veteran politicians with murky pasts, some with allegations of corruption and ties to organised crime. Despite unifying outrage at the current President, Jovenal Moïse’s political and economic mismanagement, protesters say the absence of a charismatic leader with a clear strategy is fuelling chaos and the sense of an unending crisis.

Moïse still has more than two years left in his term, after taking office in February 2017. He stated he will not step down despite violent protests that have shuttered businesses and kept two million children from going to school for nearly a month. Nearly 20 people have died and approximately 200 injured in protests fuelled by anger over corruption, rising inflation and scarcity of basic goods, including fuel.

THIS WEEK’S DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICAN EDUCATOR KEISHA HAYLE ON WHIRLWIND TRIP TO NEW YORK

Award-winning and renowned educator Keisha Hayle is visiting New York from October 10 through 16 of 2019. She will be featured on various popular local radio stations during her stay. On Sunday, October 13th, 2019, Hayle will address the congregation of the New Testament Temple Church of God, 3350 Seymour Avenue in the Bronx at their 8 am and 11 am service with her message of transformation and hope for Jamaica’s education system.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

OPERATIONS START FOR PARADISE PARK SOLAR FARM.

Neoen, one of the world’s leading renewable energy independent power producers, announced the energization and commencement of its operations at its solar park farm in Jamaica. They are the majority shareholder in Paradise Park, a 51.5-megawatt park, photovoltaic (PV) farm-based in Westmoreland, Jamaica. The solar park’s co-shareholder are Rekamniar Frontier Ventures (Rekamniar) and MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Fund. Prime Minister Andrew Holness attend the inauguration on October 2nd, 2019. With additional construction & expansion, they are targeting more than 5 gigawatts by 2021. Eiffage Energía has been award the project for construction and maintenance.

THIS WEEK’S ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

SPRAGGA BENZ CRUISES TO BILLBOARD TOP SPOT

Fifty-year-old Spragga Benz became the oldest dancehall artist to top the Billboard Reggae chart. He accomplished it this week with his new album Chiliagon which was released on September 27 by Easy Star Records. The album contains 15 songs including collaborations with Hype & Fever, Rebel ACA, Tanika, Rodney P, Killa P, Harry Shotta, and Anna Blue. There is also a special remix of the song Differ which features dancehalls stars Sean Paul, Chi Ching Ching, and Agent Sasco.

This is Spragga Benz’s second entry on the Billboard reggae charts. His first entry was the “Fully Loaded” album for VP Records which peaked at number six in 2000.

THIS WEEK’S SPORTS NEWS

JFF and CEDELLA MARLEY RECOMMIT TO REGGAE GIRLZ PARTNERSHIP

Cedella Marley, the global ambassador for Jamaica’s women’s football programme and Michael Ricketts, President of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) met this week to discuss issues that have strained the 5-year partnership. One of the main issues discussed were the problems leading up to the Reggae Girlz participation at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Finals in France earlier this year. The items discussed included the current Women’s Olympic Qualifiers and the upcoming Under-17 & Under-20 Women’s CONCACAF Championships. At the end of the meeting, both parties recommitted to the Reggae Girlz Partnership