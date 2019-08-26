Top 10 Moments at Sumfest 2019: Best in Class Performances Championed the Spirit of Reggae & Dancehall Music

Reggae Sumfest, which takes place each year in Montego Bay, is well known for performances that electrify massive audiences from not only within Jamaica, but all over the world. And the 2019 Sumfest event was extra special in that it featured a high-caliber line up in terms of pure quality: Beres Hammond, Koffee, Buju Banton, Etana, Bounty Killa, Beenie Man, Elephant Man, Govana, Spice, Agent Sasco, Dexta Daps, Spragga Benz, Christopher Martin, Romain Virgo, Protoje, Chronixx and so many others. In fact, this year’s line-up had such potency and, as a consequence, large numbers of fans who descended upon Montego Bay to attend the show were hard-pressed to find a place to stay unless they had booked their accommodations at least a month prior in many cases.

With its inception in 1993, Reggae Sumfest continues to be the largest music festival in Jamaica and the Caribbean. As is customary, the event kicked off on Sunday, July 14th with a Sumfest Beach Party. Then, there was a free Street Dance on Wednesday, followed on Thursday by the Global Sound Clash at the Pier One Event Center. Thereafter, Festivals Night I and II took center stage and set MoBay on fire so to speak. Given this backdrop, there was a whole heap of memorable and unforgettable moments over the course of this great event. And so, after careful reflection, below are the top 10 Reggae Sumfest 2019 moments (in no particular order) in my estimation:

Photography by Nick Ford, who lives and works in South Florida