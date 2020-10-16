Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending October 16th, 2020 - Jamaicans.com

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

UHWI AND NOVAMED CONDUCTING NEW RESEARCH TO INCREASE JAMAICA’S COVID-19 TESTING CAPACITY

The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) and global healthcare company NovaMed are collaborating on a new COVID-19 project to significantly increase Jamaica’s testing capacity. Developed in Germany the process is called pool testing where samples from multiple people are collected and then tested as a group for the coronavirus. The approach reduces costs, increases the number of people tested, and has a faster turnaround time for results delivery.

JAMAICA’S NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER DR HORACE CHANG PROMISES TO TACKLE GUN CRIMES WITH UPDATED LEGISLATION

During a debate in the House of Representatives to extend four Zones of Special Operation (ZOSOs) Dr. Horace Chang, Jamaica’s National Security Minister stated that “Despite the fact that some 80 percent of the more than 1,000 murders in Jamaica each year are committed by the gun, the country is still without a (modern) Firearms Act”. He stated that the Jamaican Government intends to update legislation governing the circulation and use of firearms before the end of 2020. The Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) is aimed at curbing the nation’s crime through security force occupation of vulnerable communities. It also aims to preserve human rights during the period of occupation. The House approved the extension of the ZOSOs in Mount Salem, St James; Denham Town and Greenwich Town in Kingston; and August Town in St Andrew.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

INTER-AMERICAN COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS IS CALLING FOR NATIONS OF THE CARIBBEAN TO ABOLISH DEATH PENALTY

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) is calling for Caribbean nations to establish a moratorium on executions. The IACHR views this as the first step towards the gradual abolition of the Death Penalty. They argue that the death penalty is incompatible with the rights to life, humane treatment, and due process. The last execution in the Caribbean region was in 2008 carried out in St Kitts-Nevis. There is at least one prisoner on death row in Commonwealth Caribbean countries.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JN BANK BECOMES THE FIRST CARIBBEAN-OWNED BANK IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

On October 8th in London JN Bank launched its digital banking arm services making it the first Caribbean-owned commercial bank operating in the United Kingdom. The bank will target the Caribbean community in the UK. Banking experts believe other Caribbean banks may use the opportunity to tap into JN-related services to reach their communities. The bank was granted a full banking license by UK regulators in December 2019.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

DIGICEL WINS 2020 POPULAR VOTE FOR EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE

The votes are in and Digicel was named the Jamaican company with the best customer service. They emerged winners following weeks of voting by members of the Jamaican public in The 2020 ‘Jamaica Speaks’ Popular Vote by the Jamaica Customer Service Association Awards (JaCSA). Digicel was lauded for coming up with creative and new ways of serving it’s customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

NEW PHOTOBOOK WITH RARE BOB MARLEY PORTRAITS RELEASED THIS WEEK

A new photography book entitled “Bob Marley: Portrait of the Legend” was released on October 13, 2020, in honor of the 75th anniversary of the legendary reggae artist’s birth. Curated by son Ziggy Marley the book features a collection of 150 photographs collected from the Bob Marley family archives. The photographs presented in the book provide a mix of iconic and intimate pictures that include images from Bob Marley’s stage performances, scenes of him in the studio, and his family life in Jamaica. The book is the first of its kind to be approved for publication by the Bob Marley Foundation.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

OLYMPIAN SHERONE SIMPSON PATRON FOR THE TEAM JAMAICA BICKLE VIRTUAL 5K RUN/WALK

Jamaican Olympian Sherone Simpson, who has won three Olympic medals and was twice named world athletic champion, will be the patron for the inaugural Team Jamaica Bickle Virtual Run/Walk virtual 5K run/walk which will take place from October 9, 2020, through October 24, 2020. The announcement was made at the online press conference hosted by Irwine Clare the founder, and CEO of Team Jamaica Bickle. Clare announced that the organization wants to raise US$25,000 from the event. The funds will go toward supporting athletes from the Caribbean who are participating in the annual Penn Relays Carnival at the University of Pennsylvania. Team Jamaica Bickle has been helping with the hosting, hospitality, transportation, and health care of Caribbean athletes at the event for 26 years.