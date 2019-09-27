Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending September 27th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

HOLNESS ORDERS “FIRM ACTION” FROM SECURITY FORCES ON ROAD SAFETY

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness directed Dr. Horace Change, the nation’s National Security Minister, along with the security forces of Jamaica, to take “firm action” to address what he called the “indiscipline: on the country’s roads. Holness stated that the situation has reached a level that represents a danger to Jamaica’s economy and public order. The Prime Minister’s directive was prompted by incidents in which two people died and hundreds of Jamaicans were left stranded on the roads by a strike called by the Jamaica Urban Transit Company’s drivers.

ENVOY FROM U.S. SAYS STOPPING FLOW OF GUNS TO JAMAICA “DIFFICULT”

Dominick Riley, attaché of the United States Embassy in Jamaica, has disclosed that stemming the flow of guns into Jamaica is a difficult proposition. He made his remarks at the Caribbean Policy Research Institute’s public forum, which was entitled “Scamming, Gangs, and Violence in Montego Bay’. The event was held to discuss the link between lottery scams and crime and violence, especially at resorts. Finding sufficient resources is the key issue, in term sof policing, he said because there are so many states that provide direct routes to Jamaica for potential gun smuggling.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

CARIBBEAN TOURIST INDUSTRY TO WITHSTAND BANKRUPTCY OF THOMAS COOK

Some of the chief tourist destinations in the Caribbean. Thomas Cook, a British firm, had faced difficulties for some time as a result of strong competition from online service providers and the uncertainties imposed by the United Kingdom’s pending “Brexit” activity. Thomas Cook’s bankruptcy is expected to have an “insignificant” impact on the tourist business of Antigua and Barbuda according to Colin C. James of the country’s Tourist Authority. Barbados, however, said the bankruptcy would be felt by that country’s tourist industry.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICANS PROVIDING AID TO BAHAMAS

Jamaica’s Honorary Consul to the Bahamas Terrel Butler noted that Jamaicans living in the country are stepping up to help the victims of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated the islands. Butler cited Patrick Hanlan as an illustration of Jamaicans reaching out to help. Hanlon hosting others from his home country who were evacuated from the Abaco Islands. Hanlon is the former Honorary Consul to the Bahamas. He has made an apartment available to Jamaicans and Bahamians who were among the 5,000 people evacuated from regions affected by the hurricane.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

JAMAICA IMPLEMENTS FIRST SURVEY OF ESTABLISHMENTS

The first survey of Jamaican establishments in history seeks to provide hard data concerning the total number of establishments that participate in commercial, business, and other activities in Jamaica. The information will aid public and private sectors to devise strategies, policies, and programs going forward. Survey findings will be used for the Statistical Business Register (SBR), maintained by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN).

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

SIZZLA POISED FOR “VICTORY” AT GRAMMYS

Sizzla’s asbum “Victory” has been put into the running for a Grammy at the next awards celebration. A Grammy represents the recording industry’s highest honor as it it is the only peer-recognized award in the music industry. The reggae artiste’s latest album includes 16 tracks and is a collaboration between Richard ‘Breadback’ Bramwell and Kalonji Music. It was released in March of 2019.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

WILLIAMS CLEARED TO COMPETE AT IAAF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

According to her coach Ato Bolden, 17-year-old Briana Williams has been cleared by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel to run at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar. The tournament is scheduled for September 27 through October 6, 2019. Williams had been announced as a member of the senior team ahead of a pending meeting with the anti=doping authorities in respect to a tight time frame. Williams tested positive for a banned substance after running the 100 meters in 10.94 seconds and setting a new record at the World Juniors in June. Bolden reported that she was “reprimanded with no period of ineligibility.”