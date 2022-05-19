Track And Field Takes Center Stage as Part of Experience Kingston in June 2022

When the first event goes off on Thursday, June 23 for the start of the National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships, the National Stadium will be the centerpiece of the action in Kingston that weekend.

In what could be determined, already, as one of the most exciting Championships in recent years, track and field pundits are all salivating at the keen and fierce competitions that will be on.

I won’t even attempt to list all the events, but certainly Kevona Davis‘ 10.95 (0.9m/s) in the 100 meters at the Big 12 Championships, becoming the 19th Jamaican woman to run a sub 10 seconds in that event, makes for an interesting match up.

The list of events in and out of Jamaica before June 23 will also feature exciting competition among sprinters, hurdles, throwers and jumpers, particularly among the women.

The men, not to be outdone, have their own battles in the hurdles, jumps and throws.

While the focus will be on the track and field, Kingston will be on show and patrons of sport and entertainment will have options of some of the best music, live and recorded, food and just the vibe of the creative city, Kingston.

Business partners are about to close in on the packages that are available.

The meet will be broadcast on radio, television and online to viewers globally as this weekend is “expected to be epic,” says a track and field insider.

Experience Kingston will focus on the diverse, yet cultural offers of the city which “has something for everyone in the Family.”

For those out of town or off island:

Come for the track and field, stay for the vibe.

The Championships will feature:

Keen competition in events in both Junior and Senior

Entertainment with a live DJ and MC

Special food service for selected blocks of seats

Ability to book your seats ahead of time (early bird and regular)

Opportunity to win prizes and surprises

It’s a family affair when you Experience Kingston, June 23 – 26.