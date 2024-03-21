The Dr. Elaine Bryan Foundation is gearing up for the fourth annual “Jamaican Pioneers in Georgia 2024” celebration, an event that honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the Jamaican community in Georgia. This year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, March 23, will be held virtually on Zoom.

The event is the brainchild of Real Estate Broker Dr. Elaine Bryan, who also serves as the Honorary Consul in Atlanta. Dr. Bryan’s vision for the event is to uplift the spirits of Jamaicans who have contributed immensely to the community, especially during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2024 honorees are Attorneys Mr. Allan Alberga and Mr. Anthony Lee Hing, both of whom have remarkable stories of dedication and service. Allan Earl Alberga’s journey began after graduating from St. George’s College. He later studied law in the United Kingdom and worked in various legal roles before settling in Atlanta, Georgia, where he has been a pillar of support for the Jamaican community.

Anthony Lee Hing, on the other hand, started his career in Jamaica before moving to Georgia, where he continued to practice law. His contributions to the Jamaican community in Georgia have been significant, and even in retirement, he remains committed to serving others.

The event will feature several distinguished guests, including Keynote Speaker Honourable Alando Terrelonge, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson; Mr. Leighton Smith, CEO of The Victoria Mutual Overseas Offices; Georgia Senator Tonya Anderson; Dr. Fred Kennedy, Chair of Grace Kennedy Foundation; Registrar General Charlton McFarlane; and Moderator Honorary Consul Dr. Elaine Grant-Bryan and Chair of the Elaine Bryan Foundation.

Sponsors for the event include Victoria Mutual Group, Jamaica National Group, Elaine Bryan Realty, Layne Law Group, Elaine Bryan Foundation, Grace Foods, Westside Gastro, Couples Resorts, and Jamaicans & Partners of Georgia (JAPOG).

The “Jamaican Pioneers in Georgia 2024″ celebration promises to be a night of inspiration and celebration as the community comes together to honor these outstanding individuals and their contributions.

For more information and to join the celebration, please visit the event’s Zoom meeting and othe Elaine Bryan Foundation to join the Facebook Live Program on Saturday, March 23, at 7:00 pm (GA Time)/6:00 pm (JA Time).