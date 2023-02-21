Jamaican Pioneers Celebrated in Georgia for Black History Month

Dr. Elaine Bryan Foundation congratulates the four Jamaicans who will be honoured on Saturday, February 25 at the third annual Jamaican Pioneers in Georgia celebration.

The virtual event was conceived and implemented by Real Estate Broker Dr. Elaine Bryan, who also represents Jamaica as the Honourary Consul in Atlanta. “We all know that these Pioneers have made significant contributions in our community,” said Dr. Elaine Bryan. “I was compelled to do something to uplift the spirits of the Jamaicans who contributed so much to our heritage, and Black History Month is the ideal time to showcase them and their accomplishments.”

The honorees: Ms. Marie Brown, Dr. Paul McCleod, Dr. Juan Reid, and Mrs. Marjorie Wilson.

The headliners include: Senator the Honourable Leslie Campbell, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Mr. Courtney Campbell, President and CEO of The Victoria Mutual Group, Ms. Enthrose Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of The Jamaican Information Service (JIS), Georgia State Representative William Mitchell, Her Excellency Rev. Dr. April Ripley and Moderator will be Honorary Consul Dr. Elaine Grant-Bryan and the Chair of the Elaine Bryan Foundation.

The sponsors: Victoria Mutual Group, Jamaica National Group, Jamaica Tourist Board, Elaine Bryan Realty, Layne Law Group, Elaine Bryan Foundation, GraceKennedy Money Services., Westside Gastro, Couples Resorts, Jamaicans & Partners of Georgia (JAPOG).

We invite you to join our Black History Month Celebration 2023 (“Our Stories” Jamaican Pioneers in Georgia) on Zoom Saturday, February 25th. Logon @ 5:30pm.

Zoom Celebration:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81722105916?pwd=VWJFU2tyYmdNUjI5aUYwT3VCUDQvdz09

Meeting ID: 817 2210 5916; Passcode: 150770

Follow the Elaine Bryan Foundation to join the Facebook Live Black History Month Program on Feb 25th:

https://www.facebook.com/ElaineBryanFoundation/