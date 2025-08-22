Three Jamaican-American siblings from Brightwaters, Long Island, have written their names into U.S. history. Helaina, Henri, and Henniyah Rivers recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, making them the first Black triplets in the country to achieve Scouting America’s highest honor.

Their journey began years ago when they were just 11 years old. Inspired after meeting the Suffolk County Sheriff and eager to give back to their community, they committed themselves to the Boy Scouts of America program. What followed was years of hard work—earning merit badges, completing projects, and dedicating time to service.

Their mother, Karen, who migrated from Jamaica, shared with CBS New York that her children “all had the same desires and dreams,” a unity that carried them through the demanding requirements of scouting. Their father, originally from Catskills, New York, has also been a strong source of support along the way.

Their Road to Eagle Scout

The Eagle Scout rank is no small feat. Since 1912, more than 2 million Scouts have earned the honor, but it remains rare—only about 5% of Scouts ever reach this level. Achieving it requires earning at least 21 merit badges and completing a service project that benefits the community.

The Rivers triplets each took on meaningful projects to enhance the Brightwaters Town Hall:

Helaina replaced a deteriorating wooden flagpole.

Henri installed permanent benches for residents to enjoy.

Henniyah designed paving stones and planter boxes to beautify the grounds.

Their efforts not only met the requirements of the program but also left a lasting impact on their community. Local leaders, including Brightwaters Village Mayor John Valdini, were present to honor their achievement.

Recognition and Celebration

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office also recognized the siblings with a Community Leadership Award, further highlighting the importance of their milestone. Their achievement places them in the company of notable Eagle Scouts, including former U.S. President Gerald Ford.

Hamilton Bradley of New York is remembered as the earliest known Black Eagle Scout in 1919, and the Rivers triplets now add another important chapter to this legacy—proving that determination, family support, and a shared vision can lead to history-making success.

Jamaica Olympic Aspirations

While scouting has been a major part of their lives, the Rivers triplets have other goals on the horizon. Passionate about alpine skiing, they are currently training with hopes of representing Jamaica, their mother’s homeland, at the 2026 Winter Olympics.