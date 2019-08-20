Travel + Leisure List Two Jamaican Properties among Top 100 Hotels in the World for 2019

Travel + Leisure magazine has created a listing of the best 100 hotels in the world for 2019 using input from its readers. The list includes 33 countries, and among the top hotels are two properties located in Jamaica. Ranked at Number 76 is the Tensing Pen in Negril, and ranking Number 94 is Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay.

The Tensing Pen Resort offers a romantic and exclusive Jamaican experience. It is located on the West End of the island on the cliffs of Negril high above the waters of the Caribbean Sea. The resort features uniquely designed thatched-roof rooms and professional staff that treats all guests like family. The staff is also eager to help visitors learn about and experience the rich culture of the island. Accommodations are intimate and secluded, offering privacy in a spot surrounded by lush tropical vegetation. This is the place to enjoy the true Caribbean lifestyle. Tensing Pen Resort provides free continental breakfasts that include seasonal tropical fruits.

Round Hill Hotel and Villas provide an environment of timeless elegance and understated luxury that is true to the Jamaican experience. The resort has a rich history and offers authentic Jamaican hospitality. Located on 110 acres, there are private villas oceanfront rooms, and award-winning dining along the sea. The resort also features rooms designed by Ralph Lauren and a spa located on a tropical hillside near a private bay of clear, turquoise waters. Guests here are treated like family and enjoy island experiences sure to become treasured memories. The resort is perfect for families and couples looking for luxury and privacy with an authentic Jamaica atmosphere. Dining options feature locally grown organic island produce

The annual ranking by Travel + Leisure uses the criteria of service, food, and overall value when making its assessments.

At the top of the 100 best hotels in the world list is Leela Palace in Udaipur, India, which was cited for its spectacular views of Lake Pichola. The resort has 72 rooms on a property that offers “glamour and romance,” according to one fan.

Photo Source: Ig, T+L, Facebook