Travelers Name the Jamaican Hotels with Best Service to TripAdvisor Top 25 List - Jamaicans.com

Based on reviews by actual travelers who have experienced these hotels, TripAdvisor compiled its list of the Top 25 hotels in the Caribbean that provide the best service to their guests. Five hotels in Jamaica were included on the list: Jamaica Inn, the Tryall Club, Half Moon Rose Hall, Sandals Royal Plantation, and the Tensing Pen Resort.

The Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios was named to the Number 4 spot on the list. Located on one of the best private beaches in Jamaica, this hotel offers intimate suites and cottages that showcase wonderful views of the Caribbean Sea. For over 60 years, the Inn has been operated and maintained by the Morrow Family, and it offers the same luxury and excellent service to travelers of today as it did to the celebrities that chose it in the past. The property offers a chance to unwind in a quiet, intimate atmosphere. There are no televisions in the rooms, although one is available in the main bar for must-see programming. Free WiFi is available throughout the resort, and guests can enjoy ocean views in its smoking-free environment. Casual dress is the order of the day, and children ten years of age and older are welcome with their families, and there is a wide variety of meal plans from which to choose. Committed to environmental sustainability, the resort supports the White River Fish Sanctuary located just offshore. The area, which provides excellent snorkeling, is sustained through the planting of new coral.

Ranked Number 9 is the Tryall Club in Sandy Bay, which offers classic Jamaican ambiance on 2,200 acres of rolling hills, private shoreline, and excellent views. Professional staff are on hand to meet guests’ every need, so they never have to prepare a meal or go to the grocery. Trained nannies are available to entertain children while parents take in a round of golf, take a Hobie Cat out on the waves, or have a tennis lesson. The venue offers an informal yet luxurious and healthy lifestyle that is unique, authentic, and warm.

At Number 10 is Half Moon in Rose Hall, which is situated on 400 manicured acres that include two miles of beachfront. There is a par-72, 18-hole golf course, a private equestrian center with 28 horses, and the biggest spa in Jamaica. The resort also features the award-winning Sugar Mill restaurant, which has been named as the best on the island. Guests enjoy excellent service from staff, whether having custom breakfasts each morning to lounging on the beach or visiting a local art gallery. Most of the 197 rooms and suites and the 31 villas have views of the Caribbean. Yoga meditation classes are provided in an over-the-water bungalow.

At Number 23 is the Sandals Royal Plantation in Ocho Rios, which provides the kind of low-key and elegant atmosphere desired by discerning travelers. While enjoying top-quality service, guests can choose to lounge at the pool while cool drinks are delivered to them by a beach butler, or they can play golf at the nearby Sandals Golf and Country Club. Every afternoon, visitors can enjoy an excellent tea served on the terrace. The resort is famous for its attention to detail, and this historic adults-only venue has long been the favorite of international jet setters and celebrities. It also features the only champagne and caviar bar in Jamaica.

Ranking at Number 24 is the Tensing Pen Resort in Negril. This hotel was the winner of the 2019 Travel+Leisure World Top 100 Hotels award, as well as its Top 25 Caribbean Hotels award in 2019 and 2018. It offers a mix of handcrafted wood, thatch, and cut-stone cottages of various sizes to provide just the right mix of relaxation and seclusion. There are small cottages for couples and larger ones for families and groups. Its intimate and romantic atmosphere is enhanced by the excellent staff who cater to every need, and the ocean views provided by the property, which is located above the waters of the Caribbean. The resort has been voted #1 in Jamaica, #16 on the Top 100 World Hotels in the World, and #2 in the Top 25 Caribbean Hotels on Travel+Leisure’s 2020 Worlds Best Awards.

