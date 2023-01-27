Tuff Gong & The Marley Family To Commemorate The Birth Of Bob Marley With “Easy Skanking 78”

The annual celebration of the life and legacy of the Honorable Robert Nesta Marley (OD) will once again take place on February 6th, the anniversary of his birth. This year, the Marley Family and its group of companies honor the Jamaican musical icon’s 78th birthday with a full schedule of events under the theme “Easy Skanking 78,” utilizing the title of the lead track from Marley’s tenth studio album Kaya, released in 1978.

The cornerstone event of the birthday proceedings is the “Easy Skanking 78” virtual concert, to be held at the famed Tuff Gong Studio in Kingston. Hosted by media personality Elise Kelly, and featuring an all-star lineup of Jamaica’s brightest talents including Beenie Man, Patra, Lady G, Mortimer, and Khalia, the “Easy Skanking 78” concert will be broadcast live in North America on Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio (Channel 19) on SiriusXM and the SXM app at 5pm EST on Sunday, January 29th.

Fans worldwide are invited to watch the entire slate of festivities, including an encore presentation of the “Easy Skanking 78” concert, by tuning in to the live stream on the Tuff Gong TV YouTube channel, which will run from 3pm to 8pm EST on Monday, February 6th. The live stream, hosted by media personalities Kamila McDonald and Dufton Shephard, will also feature a very special celebration of the life and music of Jo Mersa Marley, the firstborn child of Stephen Marley and the grandson of Bob and Rita, at the Bob Marley Museum in St. Andrew.

WATCH “EASY SKANKING 78” LIVE STREAM ON TUFF GONG TV YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE

Cedella Marley CD, Bob and Rita’s firstborn, is the CEO of the Bob Marley Group of Companies that produces this annual celebration. “Each year we look forward to honoring my dad in a way that highlights his legacy and is inclusive of our extended family, friends, and fans from around the globe,” said Cedella. “With so much trouble in the world today, we chose ‘Easy Skanking 78’ as this year’s theme. Now, more than ever, we need to cool down the temperature and ‘take a lift.'”

FOOTBALL IS FREEDOM / EASY SKANKING BEACH PROJECT HELD ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 21st:

The Beach Project, which kicked off the celebration, raised awareness for environmental issues through three events, which included a clean-up at Rocksborough Beach in St. Ann (the Parish where Bob Marley was born), the Football Is Freedom Grassroots Football Clinic at Rose Hall Beach in Montego Bay, and the “Skanking on Main Street” concert at Main Street Rose Hall that featured Christopher Ellis, Ras I, and Khalia.

TAKE IT EASY AT BOB MARLEY MUSEUM MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6th:

Fans worldwide annually make a pilgrimage to celebrate the Gong’s birthday at his former home at 56 Hope Road in Kingston. This year there will be a live TV broadcast from 7am – 9am on Tuff Gong TV and PBCJ in addition to a live radio broadcast with the Irie FM DJs playing from 10am – 3pm, as well as a petting zoo, reading sessions, select artisans, giveaways, special tours of the museum, and the “Live at Bob’s” acoustic sessions that will feature emerging artists and winners of the JaRIA original songwriting competition performing on the deck of the newly opened Marley Natural Dispensary at Bob Marley Museum.

TAKE A LIFT

DECEMBER 2022 – MARCH 2023:

Corporate partners are invited to take part in social upliftment activities by contributing to various projects, including:

Equipment For Victoria Jubilee Hospital – US$24,000

Renovation Of Dorm & Kitchen For Maxfield Park Children’s Home – US$36,000

Renovation Of Kitchen For Mary’s Child Facility For Teenage Mothers In Crisis – US$10,000

New Marley Music Room At De La Vega Community Centre – US$13,000

Contact Alicia Williams at [email protected] to make donations and get involved.

Founded by cultural icon Bob Marley, Tuff Gong International is the legendary home of reggae music. The Jamaican born singer/songwriter’s life and music made a global impact that continues to influence pop culture to this day. Tuff Gong’s Kingston headquarters is a reflection of its founder’s vision to use music as an instrument of inspiration and empowerment. The landmark compound includes a recording studio, music production, and distribution offices as well as the lone vinyl record pressing plant in the region. In December 2020, Tuff Gong expanded its reach with the launch of Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio on SiriusXM, channel 19.