Andrea Hall’s life changed forever when she lost her daughter, Shakira Martin, to complications from sickle cell disease. Instead of letting grief define her, Andrea chose to honor her daughter’s memory by building something meaningful—a foundation that now gives hope to others facing the same battle.

Through Shak’s Hope, Andrea works to raise awareness, educate families, and support individuals living with sickle cell disease. Her journey is one of purpose, passion, and community service—qualities that have earned her recognition as JWOF Woman of the Year.

From Loss to Legacy

Shakira Martin, crowned Miss Jamaica Universe in 2011, was more than a beauty queen. Diagnosed with sickle cell disease as an infant, she lived with pain and challenges but never let them stop her. She used her title to shine a light on the realities of the disease, advocating for others even as she fought her own battle.

When Shakira passed away at the age of 30, Andrea knew she had to continue her daughter’s mission. She founded Shak’s Hope to carry that work forward—supporting patients in Jamaica and the U.S., and giving families the tools they need to navigate the challenges of sickle cell.

A Leader in Her Community

Andrea is also a proud member of the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), where she has served as Director at Large. She’s hosted community events like Sip & Chats, volunteered at fundraisers, and helped lead JWOF’s annual Run-A-Boat initiative. Her energy, commitment, and willingness to serve have touched many lives and helped lift others up.

In March 2025, Andrea was awarded JWOF Woman of the Year, a well-deserved honor recognizing her leadership, strength, and ongoing impact.

Her story is proof that even in the face of deep loss, it’s possible to rise again—and not just survive, but help others thrive.