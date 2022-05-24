Turtle Bay Cove, Portland – Hopscotching Jamaica with KanCadi

There are some awesome places to visit in Jamaica and Turtle Bay Cove in Manchioneal, Portland is one such place. These days if you want to get to any place in east Portland, you must really, really, really want to go! And this was the case when visiting Turtle Bay Cove as the ad hoc road work, leaves you bereft of godly words. But, I will not digress. What can I say about this crystal clear water, which at first, I was too scared to enjoy and ended up using my rear to climb down the rocky steps to be at one with the fish and small crabs? Five words – a little slice of heaven! Yes, there is much work to be done at the site, but in the meantime, it is worth the visit. Ask for Pele, whose name brands the gate, a tyre…you name it. He is the gatekeeper to this community treasure.

About the Author: Karen Cadien

I am most passionate about traveling and exploring new places especially, my island home, Jamaica. I am currently employed as public relations manager, and in my spare time, I am a freelance writer, amateur photographer, coordinator of a 21year-old book club, and a budding tour guide, who is completing certification. Follow her on Instagram.