US Congresswoman of Jamaican Descent Elected to Powerful Committee Position

Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, was elected to the position of Vice-Chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee in the United States House of Representatives. Clarke represents the 9th congressional district in Brooklyn, New York. She will serve as Vice-Chair of the full committee in the 116th Congress.

Commenting on her election, Clarke said she was honored to serve in this role, adding that she looked forward to working with its Chairman Frank Pallone and her colleagues to address the important energy and commerce issues impacting the American people.

In her new role, Clarke will focus on the safety of migrant children on the southern border of the United States, climate resiliency, net neutrality, reduction of prescription drug costs, broadband infrastructure, cybersecurity, privacy, and consumer protections, and ensuring all Americans can access affordable health care. Clarke noted that the midterm elections of 2018 reflected the wishes of Americans to make progress in achieving a quality of life that surpasses that of previous generations. “It is my firm belief that we have what it takes to achieve these advances. It just takes our will and resolve to make it so. The American people have put their trust in their representatives and are relying on us to govern responsibly in order to achieve legislative results that benefit all Americans,” she said.

Clarke also stated that as Vice-Chair she will preside at full committee hearings or mark-ups when the Chairman is not present, act as a liaison to the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee (DPCC), coordinating and developing messages for mark-ups and high-profile hearings, and serving as the “whip” for mark-ups, high-profile hearings, and additional committee activities.