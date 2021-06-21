Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett Welcomes Newborn Twin Sons, Thunder & Saint Leo

Jamaican eight-time Olympic gold medal winner Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett celebrated Father’s Day in 2021 by introducing their new-born twins, son Saint Leo Bolt and daughter Thunder Bolt. The Olympic champion continued his unique naming convention for his children with the arrival of the twins. In 2020, his first child, a daughter, was named Olympia Lightning Bolt.

The couple announced the new births with Father’s Day posts to Ingram, and the names of the children sparked instant comments from Bolt’s followers. Tennis star Serena Williams, whose daughter with Alexia Ohanian is also named Olympia, offered a replay featuring four heart-eyed emojis and four hearts.

Bolt holds 11 world championships, as well as world records in the 100 meters with 9.58 seconds and the 200 meters with 19.19 seconds. The Jamaican is the only sprinter to have won 100-meter and 200-meter gold medals at three consecutive Olympic Games, having won in 2008. 2012, and 2016.

Usain St. Leo Bolt was born in Jamaica in 1986. He is considered to be the greatest sprinter in history and is the most successful male athlete at the World Championships. He is the first to win four World Championship titles in the 200 meters. He has 19 Guinness World Records and is second only to swimmer Michael Phelps in the total of accumulative Guinness World Records presented for his total number of accomplishments and wins in sports.

Bolt retired from Olympic competition after the 2016 Games in Rio and has pursued numerous other interests, both athletic and entrepreneurial, since his retirement.

Bolt is the co-founder of Bolt Mobility, an electric scooter company that launched in 2018. The micromobility firm provides electric scooters and additional mobility devices. He introduced the firm’s future Nano minicar in Paris in 2019. Bolt says his electric scooter differs from the competition in that it has storage for bags, shopping, and mobile phones. The scooters can attain a speed of 30 miles per hour. Bolt Mobility has plans to expand its operations in the United States, Asia, and Europe.

Bolt has also followed his love for music by becoming a dancehall music producer. He released the Olympe Rose riddim in 2019, which featured five tracks from Jamaican dancehall artists, including Dexta Daps’ “Big Moves”, Munga Honorable’s “Weekend”, Christopher Martin’s “Dweet”, Ding Dong’s “Top A Di Top” and Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner’s “Mount A Gyal.” He released another compilation entitled “Immortal Riddim,” which featured tracks by Vybz Kartel, Masicka, Munga Honorable and Christopher Martin. A single “Living The Dream” was released in 2021 with his friend and manager Nugent “NJ” Walker.