Usain Bolt Launches $9999 Electric Car

Jamaican Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt’s startup scooter-sharing initiative known as Bolt Mobility introduced a small electric car, the B-Nano. This vehicle is scheduled for sales beginning in 2020 at a price of just &9,999, The company, which is based in Florida, has been developing the electric vehicle in secret over the past year. The B-Nano is a tandem, two-seat vehicle that features swappable batteries. It is small enough to fit through “many” doors. The power and range of the B-Nano have yet to be revealed, but it was designed to meet the needs of urban drivers who travel fewer than 15 miles per trip. Private B-Nano owners will be permitted to offer their vehicles through the Bolt Mobility platform for use by its members in order to get income from their cars. This arrangement is similar to what Tesla has proposed for autonomous vehicles in the future. Currently, Bolt Mobility is taking reservations for the price of $9999 but has not displayed a prototype of the vehicle or indicated where the B-Nano will be built. Bolt Mobility plans to launch the scooter sharing program in Paris, France, with scooters said to last two years before needing replacement.

Olympian Usain Bolt was born in 1986 in Sherwood Content, Jamaica. He holds the world records in the 100 meter, 200 meter, and 4×100 meter relay. He has won Olympic gold in all three of the events, and because of his achievements in the sport of track and field, he is considered by many to be the greatest sprinter in history. Bolt has won eight gold medals at the Olympics and gained international recognition when he achieved a double sprint victory in world record time at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, He retired from track and field competition in 2017 and co-founded Bolt Mobility in the United States in 2018.

Photo Source: Youtube, Viva Technology