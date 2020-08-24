Usain Bolt Test Positive For The COVID-19 Virus

Usain Bolt is in isolation as “the fastest man” in the world has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. According to Nationwide 90 FM, the legendary sprinter took a Covid-19 test a few days ago and returned the positive yesterday.

Bolt recently celebrated his 34th birthday on August 21 and many in the media voiced concerns about him having a celebration amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica. Many of the party attendees will have to be tested for the virus. Attendees included Manchester City soccer star, Raheem Sterling, Bayern Bayern Leverkusen soccer winger, Leon Bailey, dancehall artist Ding Dong, reggae singer, Chris Martin, popular dancer, Desha Ravaz and former Reggae Boy Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner.

There has been a recent uptick in Jamaica of people testing positive for COVID-19. As of today the virus that has infected more than 1500 Jamaicans which includes 15 that has died.

Photo Source: Deposit Photo