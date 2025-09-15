Usain Bolt’s Guinness World Record You Didn’t Expect

When most people think about Usain Bolt and Guinness World Records, the first things that come to mind are his blistering sprint times: 9.58 seconds in the 100 meters and 19.19 seconds in the 200 meters, both set in 2009. These records still stand as the fastest in history. But in 2025, Bolt earned a Guinness World Record that was not about his running speed at all.

Guinness World Records named Bolt a Guinness World Records ICON during its 70th anniversary celebration. This honor is not tied to a stopwatch or finish line but instead recognizes his lasting influence as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

What does it mean to be a Guinness World Records ICON?

The ICON recognition was created by Guinness World Records to celebrate individuals who have gone beyond extraordinary achievements and left a cultural mark that inspires people worldwide. Past recipients include global superstars such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Drake, and Elton John.

For sports, the ICON list features athletes who changed the way the world views human potential. Bolt joins names like LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Simone Biles, and Zion Clark.

By being added to this elite group, Bolt’s legacy is honored not just for his unmatched times on the track but also for the way he has inspired people everywhere with his personality, determination, and global influence.

More than just speed

While his sprinting achievements remain legendary, Bolt’s ICON recognition highlights something often overlooked: his impact beyond athletics. Over the years, he has influenced music, fashion, youth development, and sports culture around the world.

This Guinness honor shows that his story is about more than medals and world records. It is about breaking barriers, inspiring young people to dream big, and reminding the world of what hard work and belief can achieve.

A career full of Guinness World Records

In addition to his new ICON recognition, Bolt already has 15 Guinness World Records under his belt. Some of these include:

Fastest 100m sprint: 9.58 seconds (Berlin, 2009)

Fastest 200m sprint: 19.19 seconds (Berlin, 2009)

Fastest 150m sprint: 14.35 seconds (Manchester, 2009)

Fastest 4x100m relay: 36.84 seconds (London Olympics, 2012)

Most IAAF World Athlete of the Year awards (6, between 2008–2016)

Youngest male junior world champion at just 15 years old (2002, Kingston)

These achievements alone would guarantee his place in history. But the ICON award takes things a step further by recognizing his lasting cultural impact.

Why this recognition matters

Bolt’s Guinness ICON award tells us something important: greatness is not only about statistics and medals. It is about the way someone’s journey continues to inspire long after they step off the stage.

For young athletes, Bolt is proof that determination and passion can break limits. For fans around the world, he is a reminder that joy, charisma, and authenticity can be just as powerful as physical achievements.

Guinness World Records has been publishing stories of extraordinary people since 1955. By naming Bolt an ICON, they ensured his legacy will stand alongside the most influential figures of our time.

Usain Bolt will always be remembered as the fastest man on earth. But now, thanks to Guinness World Records, he is also remembered as an ICON.

Photo – Deposit Photos/Usain Bolt/Guinness World Record