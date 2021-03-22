Verzuz between Bounty Killer and Beenie Man Leads to Equity Stake in Triller

Jamaican dancehall artists Bounty Killer and Beenie Man will benefit from a deal struck with the Triller Network, the parent company of Triller. The Triller Network recently acquired Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz platform.

The two Jamaicans are joining more than 40 other artists who all have an equity stake in the firm. Bounty Killer expressed his thanks for the chance to have performed in the Verzuz battle and on the platform, which gave his music an extended reach. It is expected that the deal will enhance the reach of dancehall and represents the “beginning of great things to come for Jamaican music, dancehall, and reggae,” Bounty Killer added.

In an interview with the Jamaica Gleaner, Bounty Killer described the new deal as a “win” for the genres, saying it was great that reggae music artists were included in the international agreement. He added that he looks forward to discovering where the partnership will take Jamaican music in particular and the music business overall. He went on to wish Swizz Beatz and Timbaland “even greater success for the future” as their business partnership unfolds.

Bounty Killer’s last album “Ghetto Dictionary” was released nearly 19 years ago, but a new album is pending. Few details about it have yet been released, other than its name, which is “Kings of Kingston” and the fact that Damian “Junior Gong” Marley will be its executive producer. The artist also stated via Instagram Live that Busy Signal, dancehall deejay and former Alliance protégé, will make an appearance on the album.

With this recent activity, Bounty Killer is remaining true to a promise made in 2020 when he first announced that a project was on its way. He said the new album was “gonna be the real Dancehall” and is meant to remind people “what Dancehall is.” Bounty Killer believes that some people no longer remember what the real basis of dancehall is “so we gonna take them to the real hardcore,” he said.