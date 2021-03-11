Reggae and Dancehall Star Koffee Featured in Calvin Klein Ads

Koffee, the Jamaican dancehall and reggae artist, has become one of the latest underwear models for designer Calvin Klein. A Grammy award winner, Koffee received positive feedback on her new ads for the fashion brand on Instagram, where she captioned an image of herself in one of Calvin Klein’s new underwear products, “Spring 2021 @calvinklein campaign. #MYCALVINS.” With the new ads, Koffee joins other performers in the Spring 2021 campaign “Blank Canvas,” including Megan Thee Stallion, Jacob Elordi, Rina Sawayama, and Anthony Ramos.

The gender-neutral collection highlights foundational styles, including Air Fx Tech, which is described as providing “breathable support.” The collection includes trucker jackets and cotton rib tanks. Koffee also modeled these fashions for Calvin Klein. Photos for the campaign were shot by the Italian-American photographer Mario Sorrenti, who is known for his photographic spreads in Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar magazines. In addition, Koffee and the others in the campaign’s case are featured in a short film entitled “The Feeling of Letting Go” by director Terence Nance. The campaign appears on Calvin Klein’s social media platforms.

Koffee was recruited by H&M in December 2020 for their holiday advertising campaign, and Malta Jamaica was also attracted to the marketability of the reggae performer. In October 2020, Koffee was made the brand ambassador in Jamaica for Master Card, and in June she performed “Pressure,” which had net to be released, for the New York-based fashion designer Thom Brown on the “Not in Paris” online exhibition for Highsnobiety.

Koffee, who was born Mikayla Simpson in Spanish Town, Jamaica, just turned 21, and while she plans to sit out this year’s Grammys, she received two nominations for “Outstanding International Song” at the NAACP Image Awards for “Lockdown” and the “Pressure (remix)” with Buju Banton. A follow-up to the “Rapture” album, which won the Grammy, is expected in 2021. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she said the upcoming LP will be focused on the ideas of unity and positivity, with “a very interesting twist.” She also said, “I want to speak of a solution and of a way that we can come together and get along, even when things are going wrong.” Adding to her comments on the upcoming release, “Positivity is definitely a theme. It will be a very interesting twist for people who knew my music before, and also for people who will discover me. I think it will be really awesome.”

Source: Calvin Klein