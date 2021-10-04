VP Records and Reggae Star Jah Cure Release Lyric Video for “Welcome To Jamaica.”

The lyric video takes viewers on a journey from white sand beaches to a man playing a drum to express the vibrancy that makes Jamaica unique. Further in the lyric video and between the sunrise and sunset, views of Jamaica’s landmarks and culture makes the case for the country’s magnetism.

Acting as a visual tour guide, Jah Cure curates select scenes from some of his favorite spots in Jamaica which coordinate with the lyrics in his song. The combined visuals and music provide a backdrop that showcases the land that produced all-star athletes, world-renowned musicians and performers, and one of a kind cuisine.

“Welcome To Jamaica” is exclusive to this year’s collection of Reggae Gold. The sweet ode to the nation that has given Reggae to the world is an enticement that will encourage visitors to visit and catch some sun and enjoy the country’s vibes.