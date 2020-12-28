"Wa Gwaan Jamaica" a Review of 2020 While Looking Ahead to 2021

Dr. Rosalea Hamilton headlines the Staging of South Florida’s 2020 Year in Review,” Wa Gwaan Jamaica,” This coming Wednesday, December 30 at 7 pm. It will be a Reflection of 2020 and a Projection of the Aims and Objectives for 2021 in these 13 Southern States in the USA. Professor Hamilton is an internationally renowned speaker and the founder and CEO of Jamaica’s Institute of Law & Economics at the University of Technology, Jamaica. She is also the Chairman of the Lasco Foundation.

In this event, she is joined on Stage by some other illustrious Speakers: The esteemed and well sought after, Consul General of Jamaica in Miami Oliver Mair, Dr. Allan Cunningham, Global Jamaica Diaspora Representative for these 13 states, Former Mayor of Broward County, Dale Holness, Bishop Henry Fernandez and erstwhile speakers from the States of Atlanta: Tony Gray, Arizona: Daniel England, South Carolina: Dr. April Taylor, Florida: David Mullings, Texas -Damili Lyon and Tennesse: Daniel Gordon, Daniel. Other Speakers include Arlene Lewis Marr, President Jamaica Women of Florida, Dr. Rupert Rhodd Co-Chair of the Coalition of Jamaica alumni associations, and Xavier Murphy founder of Jamaicans.com.

Come and join us as we find new ways to secure True Diaspora Engagement, foster new ways to Collaborate, Cooperate and Communicate as we build a New more Vibrant Jamaican Community in these Southern States of the USA!!!

This event is being underwritten by the following Sponsors: People Profile, Blue Mahoe Capital, Jamaica Men of Florida, Jamaica Women of Florida, Turn two Electric, Attorney’s Title Company, Supa Jamz Radio, 103.7, West Palm Beach, and the Newly launched Jamaica Diaspora Magazine-World!!!

Join the Zoom meeting on Wednesday, December 30th at 7 pm.