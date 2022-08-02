Wah Gwaan: 5K Fundraiser in Miami To Celebrate Jamaican Independence

The Diamond Jubilee 5KGallop, a fundraiser to benefit schools in Jamaica, is set for Aug. 27 at Zoo Miami to celebrate Jamaica’s 60th year of independence and honor the “rich and vast contributions” of the Jamaican people to the way of life in South Florida.

The celebratory fundraiser, taking place in the largest zoological garden in Florida, will showcase the Jamaican culture that thrives in South Florida with food, music and dance. Proceeds from the event, presented by the South Miami Children’s Clinic in association with the Consul General of Jamaica, Southern U.S.A., will help schools in Jamaica recover vital resources lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have raised $35,000 toward our goal of $60,000 to help multiple schools in Jamaica,” said board-certified pediatrician of Jamaican descent Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott, medical director of the South Miami Children’s Clinic, who is the event’s founder and organizer.

During the pandemic, Carroll-Scott, whose medical career has focused on delivering quality healthcare to populations in need, has emerged as a leading pediatrician educating the public about the virus and the benefits of vaccinations. She has held four pop-up vaccine events at her clinic to improve access and equity in communities of color, and she has traveled frequently to Jamaica during the pandemic promoting vaccines and acceptance.

Carroll-Scott said her upbringing was infused with Jamaican culture on her mother’s side of the family. “Both my parents believed in education and made sure to provide every opportunity for me to excel at the highest level,” she said. “This is one way I want to give back.”

At the event, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will present a proclamation to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Jamaica’s independence. She will proclaim August 2022 as Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee Month.

“I call upon the good people of Miami-Dade County to join me in noting the rich and vast contributions brought to our way of life by Jamaica and those of Jamaican descent,” the mayor said.

Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica for the Southern U.S.A, also will attend the fundraiser as a special guest.

To register or make a donation, visit https://5kgallop.org. The fee to participate in the 5K gallop or 5K trot/walk is $30, or $15 for the “likkle pickneys” ages 2 to 9 years old. Any primary through secondary school in Jamaica is eligible to receive funding, though there must be a minimum of 60 team participants (including donors who don’t attend the event) for a school to become a beneficiary.

The event also will feature food and music, with Carimer Theater Company performing the Quadrille, a traditional Jamaican folk dance. Ernie Smith and Merritone will provide musical entertainment.

