Want An Apology From Your Spouse? Do This One Thing

Marriage has to be the greatest thing God created, besides man and woman of course. When a husband and a wife do marriage the right way, and yes, there is a right and wrong way to do marriage, the relationship is so satisfying. It is so enjoyable. It is the closest relationship to a relationship to the one who created it. Marriage satisfies so many areas of life for a man and woman in so many different ways.

Marriage is the highway to sex without guilt. It is the avenue that leads to heart to heart talks without fear. It allows husband and wife to become naked with each other physically, spiritually, emotionally and mentally.

The problem is these highways get blocked with bad feelings. The avenues get shut off by harsh words spoken causing for the need for a detour into loneliness and fights along the way. The roads become filled with potholes from malice and strive messing up the suspension needed for a smooth relational journey in the marriage.

When Michelle and I find ourselves along these roads, avenues, or highways, we feel lost and abandoned. This is the truth for every married couple. It is not until the highway gets cleared, the avenues reopened and the potholes in the roads get fixed, that the marriage relationship gets back on track for that smooth ride of love, joy, peace and harmony. It is not until one spouse allows the heart to speak this one powerful word, and mean it, that the sun comes out again to bring beauty back into the hearts of both husband and wife.

However, there is usually one thing blocking this powerful word from being spoken to change the atmosphere in the relationship for better. The challenge is one spouse is waiting on the other to say “SORRY.” An apology from the heart is the start to a thriving relationship and marriage. Every husband or wife, at some point or another, is just waiting for the other to apologize to mend the issues and enjoy each other once again. But do you know that there is a great way to get your spouse to apologize? Yes, just do this one thing and free yourself from your hurtful words, or malicing attitude and watch what happens in return to your spouse. Do this:

Apologize First

It may sound bizarre to think that your spouse caused the fight and you should say, “I am sorry”. But it takes two to argue. Wendy and Richard were at each other in conflict and harsh words were thrown from both. Richard started the conflict by blaming Wendy for something she did not do right and it blew up. Wendy gave Richard the silent treatment but then decided to search her heart and looked at herself in the mirror and saw someone she was not. She was seeing an angry person holding bad feelings. She wanted her marriage to be back on track and instead of waiting for Richard to apologize, she went and apologized for her part played in the conflict. Richard quickly followed and said he was sorry for his part also. The atmosphere changed instantly.

When you say “I am sorry” and you mean it, it does wonders for your relationship. It doesn’t mean your spouse will instantly apologize all the time but it will surely have your spouse in a place of decision as the one left to make it right again. True love NEVER FAILS even in the face of conflict, arguments and quarrels.

Huddle up and enjoy each other. It is worth every aspect of your journey of marriage to make it right again. Make up and move on with LOVE, JOY, PEACE AND HARMONY.

