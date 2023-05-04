WATCH: Beres Hammond and Sean Paul Tease New Collab “Rebel Time”

Music lovers are counting down the hours to the release of the first-ever collab track by Jamaican music hitmakers Beres Hammond and Sean Paul. This is the collaboration that Reggae & Dancehall has been waiting for.

The single, titled Rebel Time, is set to be released on 5 May 2023. It brings together two of the most distinguished talents ever produced by the Jamaican music industry on a single that harkens back to the days of Rent-a-tile styled rub a dub, whilst still embodying the unstoppable thump of the Dancehall bass line.

Rebel Time is a fusion of lovers’ rock and signature dancehall beats, creating a genre melding groove that will have listeners moving to the rhythm with ease. It’s no wonder as the production has the benefit the involvement of the legendary producer Sly Dunbar. Sean Paul’s recognizable voice and flow blend seamlessly with Beres Hammond’s smooth and soulful reggae vocals, resulting in a feel-good single that celebrates breaking out of the norm and daring to be bold.

Rebel Time Promotes Fearlessness & Individuality

The title, Rebel Time, embodies the essence of the song as it empowers people to free themselves from societal norms and take risks. It challenges listeners to embrace their uniqueness and individuality, encouraging them to step out of their comfort zones and explore new opportunities fearlessly.

Sean Paul expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “It’s an honor to work with a legend like Beres Hammond. I grew up listening to his music and to share the mic with him is a dream come true.” Beres Hammond added, “Sean Paul is one of the most beloved entertainers in dancehall music, and I’m really happy to bring our energy together to create a feel-good track that will resonate with people worldwide.”

Rebel Time promises to be a hit and inject some contemporary lovers rock into the reggae-dancehall genre and pour a new musical cocktail for the global market.

