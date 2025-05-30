WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: A New Heart

The human heart represents more than just emotions. It encompasses a person’s entire inner being, including thoughts, feelings, desires, and spiritual life. It is considered the wellspring of life, reflecting a person’s character and motivations. The heart is believed to be capable of both great good and great evil, and it is the place where individuals encounter God and experience the promise of peace through Christ. The human heart, left unchanged, is often cold, resistant, and self-centered (Matthew 15:19; Jeremiah 17:9). Scripture calls it “stony”—hard, unyielding, unresponsive, and spiritually lifeless. But God, in His mercy, does not leave us in that condition.

In Ezekiel 36:26, He makes a bold and beautiful promise: “A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you a heart of flesh” (KJV). This is not self-improvement. This is divine transformation. God does not ask us to fix our old heart; He replaces it. This new heart that God promises is tender, responsive, and alive to God’s voice. It beats with compassion, humility, and love. With a new heart, our priorities begin to shift. We no longer live for our own gain but for God’s glory (Colossians 3:23-24). The things that once dulled our conscience now trouble us. Sin becomes heavier, and grace becomes more precious. This is the work of the Holy Spirit, a transformation from the inside out.

But transformation is not instant perfection. Just as a physical heart needs to be nurtured to stay healthy, our spiritual heart must be guarded and strengthened through prayer, Scripture, and surrender. Scripture emphasizes the importance of protecting our hearts, as they influence our actions and life choices. There will still be moments when the old nature tries to creep back in, when anger, pride, or indifference tries to harden us again. But the Spirit within us fights for the heart God gave us. He teaches us how to forgive, how to repent, and how to soften in the face of His love (John 16:13).

As we walk with Christ, we learn to live from the new heart we have been given. We stop hiding behind masks and let God reshape our emotions, relationships, and desires. It’s a journey of renewal that begins with God’s promise: “I will give you a new heart.” You and I do not have to be who we used to be. We are not stuck, nor are we too broken. God’s power is greater than our past, and His Spirit can do a deep work in you and me to bring us into conformity to the image of Christ (Romans 8:29).