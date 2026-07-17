WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: Better Than We Deserve

“He hath not dealt with us after our sins; nor rewarded us according to our iniquities” (Psalm 103:10, KJV). Psalm 103 is David’s joyful celebration of God’s mercy and covenant love. Rather than focusing on his own achievements or failures, David reflects on the character of God. This psalm was written within the context of Israel’s covenant relationship with the Lord, a nation that had repeatedly experienced His faithfulness despite its recurring disobedience. From the wilderness wanderings to the monarchy, Israel’s history testified to a God who was “merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and plenteous in mercy” (Psalm 103:8; Exodus 34:6). David understood that if God had dealt with His people solely based on justice, they could not have stood. Instead, He chose to respond with mercy.

Theologically, Psalm 103:10 reveals the remarkable tension between God’s justice and His grace. God is perfectly holy and cannot ignore sin (Habakkuk 1:13), yet He has chosen not to treat His people as their sins deserve. This does not mean that sin is overlooked or excused. Rather, God’s mercy finds its fullest expression in Jesus Christ, who bore the penalty of sin on our behalf. Isaiah prophesied, “The Lord hath laid on him the iniquity of us all” (Isaiah 53:6), and Paul later declared, “God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). At the cross, justice was satisfied and mercy was extended. God’s forgiveness is therefore not the denial of justice but its fulfillment through Christ.

For today’s believer, this verse is a powerful reminder that our standing before God rests on His grace, not our performance. We all carry regrets, failures, and seasons of disobedience, yet “if we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins” (1 John 1:9). Because God has shown us such extraordinary mercy, we are called to extend that same grace to others. Paul writes, “Be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you” (Ephesians 4:32). Those who have received mercy should become people who practice mercy.

David’s words also invite us to replace guilt with gratitude. Instead of dwelling on what we deserve, we can rejoice in what God has freely given through Christ. Every day we experience His patience, forgiveness, and steadfast love. His mercy reminds us that our past does not define us; His grace does. When we truly grasp that God has not dealt with us according to our sins, our hearts cannot help but respond with worship, humility, and thankful obedience. Praise the Lord.

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