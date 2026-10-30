WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: God Has Not Forgotten You

Have you ever felt forgotten? Perhaps someone promised to call but never did. Maybe you were going through a difficult season, hoping someone would notice your struggle, but no one seemed to care. Or perhaps you have been praying about something for months, even years, and nothing has changed. You know God loves you, yet somewhere deep inside, you find yourself wondering, “Lord, have You forgotten about me?” If you have ever felt that way, you are not alone. God’s people once asked essentially the same question: “The Lord hath forsaken me, and my Lord hath forgotten me” (Isaiah 49:14, KJV).

God’s response is deeply personal. He asks whether a nursing mother could forget the baby who depends on her for nourishment and care (Isaiah 49:15). Few human relationships illustrate love and tenderness more powerfully. Yet God says that even if such a mother could forget, “yet will I not forget thee.” Imagine that! The God who created the universe assures His people that they are never forgotten. He goes even further, declaring, “Behold, I have graven thee upon the palms of my hands” (Isaiah 49:16). His love is not casual, temporary, or dependent upon how well things are going in our lives.

Sometimes our greatest struggle is not believing that God can help us, but believing that He remembers us while we wait. We see others moving forward while we seem stuck. Doors open for them while ours remain closed. But God’s silence does not mean He has abandoned us. Jesus reminds us that our Heavenly Father knows what we need (Matthew 6:32). Being remembered by God does not mean getting everything we want when we want it; it means never being outside His loving care.

So, whatever you are facing today, remember this: You have not slipped God’s mind. He sees the tears others miss, hears the prayers you whisper, and knows the burdens you carry. You may not understand what He is doing, but you can trust that He has not forgotten you. His promise remains: “I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee” (Hebrews 13:5). Praise the Lord.

Prayer:

Heavenly Father, thank You for remembering me even when I feel forgotten by others. When answers seem delayed and life feels uncertain, remind me that Your love has not changed. Help me trust Your heart even when I cannot understand Your ways. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

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