WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL - "He is Faithful that Promised" - Jamaicans.com

We are not told that Abram thought about the reality of his situation and how that fitted into the plan of God. However, when God reassured him in a vision “Fear not, Abram: I am thy shield, and thy exceeding great reward” ( Genesis 15:1, KJV ), this time he did not hesitate to bring it up: “And Abram said, ‘Lord GOD, what wilt thou give me, seeing I go childless, and the steward of my house is this Eliezer of Damascus?’ And Abram said, ‘Behold, to me thou hast given no seed: and, lo, one born in my house is mine heir'” ( vv. 2-3 ). The LORD countered, “This shall not be thine heir; but he that shall come forth out of thine own bowels shall be thine heir” ( v. 4 ). He then took Abram out of his tent and said to him, “Look now toward heaven, and tell [try to count] the stars, if thou be able to number them: and He said unto him, So shall thy seed be” ( v.5 ). I would imagine that for a moment there was silence. As Abram gazed up into the skies looking at the countless stars, the promise of God echoing in his ears, something happened to him for the narrative tells us, “And he believed in the LORD” ( v. 6a ). In other words, he was able to see what God was seeing.