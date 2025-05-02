Becoming a follower of Jesus is not just about attending church or saying a prayer—it’s about learning to walk with Him every day. Walking with Him is more than a decision—it is a daily relationship. Many who receive Jesus with joy struggle to know what comes next. The Christian life, to which we are called, is not a sprint; it is a walk—a steady, step-by-step journey with Jesus by our side. Paul exhorted the church at Colosse, “As you therefore have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, rooted and built up in Him and established in the faith, as you have been taught, abounding in it with thanksgiving” (Colossians 2:6-7, NKJV). So, how do we do this?

First, our walk with Jesus does not begin with rules but with relationship. He did not call His disciples to follow a religion—He called them, and us, to follow Him (Matthew 16:24). To walk with Christ means to invite Him into every part of our lives: our thoughts, our choices, our struggles, and our joys. It is not about perfection but about connection. Just as you and I would with a close friend, we spend time with Him through prayer, Scripture, and worship. Let His presence become familiar and dear. In John 10:27, He reminds us, “My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me.” This was a clear reference to an intimate relationship.

Secondly, we must stay rooted in God’s Word. We cannot walk in step with Jesus if we do not know what He is saying. The Bible is more than an ancient book—it is God’s voice for our daily lives. When we fill our minds with His truth, we are less likely to be swayed by fear, temptation, or untruths. The Word of God anchors us and directs our steps. It is no wonder the Psalmist declared, “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path” (Psalm 119:105). Thirdly, walking with Christ means learning to follow the Holy Spirit’s leading (Galatians 5:25). He will convict us, comfort us, and guide our decisions. We may not always hear a loud voice or see a big sign, but as we learn to listen to His whisper, we will grow in discernment and strength.

Fourthly, walking with Jesus also means walking with others who will encourage us, pray with us, and challenge us to grow (Proverbs 27:17). God never meant for us to walk alone. The Christian community is part of His design. Together, we reflect Christ to the world. Fifthly, it also means walking in obedience and trust. As some of us have found out, sometimes He will lead us in unexpected ways. We must trust His direction even when we do not understand it. It means choosing faith over fear and obedience over comfort. The good news is that He never calls us to walk where He has not already gone before (1 Peter 2:21). That excites me; it should excite you too.