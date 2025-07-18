WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: Living by Faith

Faith is more than a feeling. It is a firm confidence in who God is and what He has promised, even when we cannot see the outcome. Hebrews 11:1 defines faith as the “substance of things hoped for” and the “evidence of things not seen” (KJV). In other words, faith is trusting God when we have every reason to doubt. It is walking forward when the path ahead is still hidden. Transformation in the Christian life happens when we choose to live by faith rather than by sight (2 Cor. 5:7). This does not come naturally because when we choose to live our lives on the truth of God’s Word, rather than on the popular beliefs of our day, we are going against our natural inclinations. It is a choice that we must make.

The word translated “substance” in Hebrews 11:1 signifies “subsistence, that which becomes a foundation for another thing to stand on” (Adam Clarke’s Commentary). Living by faith means believing that God’s Word is true regardless of circumstances. It means holding on when prayers seem unanswered, staying obedient when the world says compromise is easier, and rejoicing even in trials. Faith does not eliminate uncertainty; it gives us courage in the midst of it. It anchors us in God’s faithfulness rather than in our fluctuating emotions. We cannot trust our emotions; however, we can trust God. Theologian Alister McGrath puts it this way: “Faith is not something that goes against the evidence; it goes beyond it.”

The heroes of faith listed in Hebrews 11—Abraham, Moses, Noah, and many others—were ordinary people who chose to trust an extraordinary God. They acted on promises they could not yet see fulfilled. Noah built an ark with no rain in sight. Abraham left his homeland without knowing his destination. Faith moved them to obedience (Hebrews 11:2), and God honored it (Hebrews 11:6). That same faith is available to you and me today. When we take God at His Word and act on it, our lives become a living testimony of His power.

Ask yourself: What area of your life is God calling you to trust Him more deeply? Living by faith is not always easy, but it is always worth it. I know that firsthand. Yes, it can be frustrating at times, especially when we need God to act according to our list of priorities. However, without faith, it is impossible to please God. We, who come to Him, “must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him” (Hebrews 11:6). As you step out in obedience, God meets you with strength, provision, and peace. Your faith not only transforms you; it will inspire others to trust Him too.