WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL: Loving God in the Silence

There are seasons in our lives when God seems silent and distant. The psalmist cries out in Psalm 13:1, “How long, O Lord? Will you forget me forever? How long will you hide your face from me?” (ESV), expressing the anguish of a heart longing for God’s nearness. Such silence can test the soul deeply, tempting us to doubt His love or abandon our devotion. Yet, even in lament, David ends the psalm with confidence: “But I have trusted in your steadfast love; my heart shall rejoice in your salvation” (Psalm 13:5). This demonstrates that love for God is not based on emotional closeness but on the conviction of His unfailing character.

The prophets also wrestled with God’s seeming absence. Habakkuk questioned why God delayed justice, yet he concluded with a declaration of joy: “Yet I will rejoice in the Lord; I will take joy in the God of my salvation” (Habakkuk 3:18). Bible scholar Joseph Benson puts it this way: “I shall have Him to rejoice in, and will rejoice in Him. I will joy in the God of my salvation.” Loving God when He feels distant requires faith that He is still present, still working, and still worthy of devotion. As one unknown writer states, “In the silence, God is working behind the scenes, orchestrating a masterpiece we cannot yet see.” Silence does not mean abandonment; it is often a call to deeper trust and persistent love.

The life of faith is marked not only by moments of felt closeness but also by perseverance through times of hiddenness. Hebrews 11 describes saints who endured hardships without receiving all that was promised in their lifetime, yet they held fast because they saw God’s faithfulness from afar. Loving God in the silence is to declare that His worth is not measured by immediate comfort but by eternal truth. Such love reveals maturity, for it clings to God even without tangible reassurance.

Christian blogger Amie Perrett writes, “Waiting stretches our souls. Waiting when Heaven seems wrapped in silence can feel unbearable.” Some of us can relate. However, in these seasons, you and I are invited to remember God’s past faithfulness, rest in His promises, and wait with hope for His renewed presence. Loving God when He seems distant is itself an act of worship, proving that devotion is not contingent on circumstances but rooted in covenant relationship. The silence may last a moment, but the steadfast love of the Lord endures forever (Lam. 3:22-23).