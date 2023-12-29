WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL – Moving Beyond the Past

As we stand on the threshold of another new year, some look back wistfully at the past year. Most of us would probably say the year has been one of mixed blessings, with some successes interlaced with some failures. For others, it was a year of “what might have been.” There are things we wish we had done differently—things we probably regretted saying and doing. Regardless of where we direct our thoughts, one thing is clear: we cannot go back in time and change anything that was or was not done.

In his reflection on time, American poet and educator Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (1807–1882) writes, “Look not mournfully into the past. It comes not back again. Wisely improve the present. It is thine. Go forth to meet the shadowy future, without fear.” However, centuries before, Isaiah spoke words to the same effect to the nation of Israel: “Thus says the LORD… remember not the former things, nor consider the things of old. Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert” (Isaiah 43:16a, 18–19, ESV). Reflecting on the past can sometimes lead to a state of complacency. We can become thoroughly satisfied with our successes or mentally and emotionally crippled by our failures. Excessive focus on the past can hinder our ability to move forward promptly and efficiently. The rearview mirror in vehicles is smaller than the windshield for a specific purpose. We occasionally cast a glance behind, but our primary focus is directed forward. While there are important lessons we can and should learn from our experiences, let us not camp out around those experiences. The present and the future are calling us to action.

What are some of the things God wants us to “forget”? Our failures, losses, sorrows, and sufferings; associations and traditions that hindered His working in our lives; the focus on ourselves; past accomplishments that would distract us from giving Him glory, to name a few. As we stand on the threshold of a new year, God stands poised yet again to do new things that shall “spring forth.” If 2023 has been a year of failure and broken dreams, 2024 can be the opposite; if it was successful, there are more victories to be celebrated. We serve an awesome God to whom nothing is impossible (Jeremiah 32:26–27; Matthew 19:26).

Let us take God at His word and start moving beyond the past. Forgetting the former things and looking forward to the “new thing” He will be doing in our hearts and lives. It is my prayer that He surprises you and me in ways far beyond anything we could ever ask or think (Ephesians 3:20), and I pray that especially for you and yours for this New Year. He is faithful, as He promised (Hebrews 10:23).